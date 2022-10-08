...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...North winds 10 to 25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 5 AM to 3 PM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
In the 1960s, the United States Supreme Court rendered a decision on organized prayer in public schools.
The following is President John F. Kennedy’s response: “...we have in this case a very easy remedy and that is to pray ourselves. And I would think that it would be a welcome reminder to every American family that we can pray a good deal more at home, we can attend our churches with a good deal more fidelity and we can make the true meaning of prayer much more important in the lives of all of our children.”
I don’t know how people in the United States responded at that point – because it was several years before I was born. Maybe some did attend church more regularly or pray more with their own families. Most of them, I suspect, spent more time railing against the U.S. Supreme Court.
Fast forward some 60 years to Sunday afternoon when I was with family members making my way back from a quick trip to South Carolina. We were driving back between 10 and 1 – just the time church lots should be full.
What I saw matched what polls say – churches with only six or seven cars at a time when they should be full.
Just for full disclosure, there were a couple of churches where attendance was booming… parking lots full and people still engaged in services long after noon.
My point is that as I drove, I thought about the approximately 50 percent of the population of the U.S. that identifies themselves as conservatives and the high number of that group who say their political beliefs are motivated by their personal religious beliefs – be they evangelical Christian or Catholic or what have you.
I find it odd that at a time when political conservatives are saying their beliefs are based on the Bible and what Christ taught, they aren’t in church learning those beliefs on any regular basis.
Now, there are exceptions and I give kudos to those people who are practicing what they preach. They spend time in church, spend time in prayer and give of themselves and their means to support ministries.
But I wonder how many people who identify as Christians - if they actually examined their own lives – would have a hard time figuring out the last time they went to church or their family bowed in prayer before a meal, but could remember every conservative on the ballot in the November election.
I admit a person can be shaped by ideas they learned in their younger days, but don’t necessarily continue to follow the actual practice as they get older, but I don’t think religion can be one of those things. You can’t preach about following God’s commands if you don’t do so yourself.
And before any liberal Christians get excited about what I’ve said, your churches aren’t exactly bursting at the seams either.
Despite being a firm moderate, I am part of the problem. I was born and raised in church nearly my entire life, but I don’t attend church with the fidelity I should and, while I pray privately, I don’t encourage our family to pray before meals and the like as much as I should.
Whatever our religious beliefs – and whatever relationship they have to our political beliefs – those of us who claim God as a source of either of those, would do well to “...pray a good deal more at home,...attend our churches with a good deal more fidelity and …make the true meaning of prayer much more important in the lives of all of our children.”
Thadd White is Group Editor of five Adams Publishing Group in Eastern North Carolina. He can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.