As I write this, Major League Baseball’s 2023 season is under way. As a youngster, opening day ranked up there with the closing of school for the summer. I could name nearly every player on all 16 teams. Today, I would have trouble, naming all 30 teams.

I still follow the game somewhat, but not like the 11-year-old fanatic in the 1950’s. Afternoon games then were over before dinner. Today, with night baseball, my bedtime comes around the third inning.

William Rowell is a Perquimans County resident and can be reached at wdrowell1173@gmail.com