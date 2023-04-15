Existence is a partnership. That partnership begins with a child and his parents. Raising a child is life’s most important partnership. It takes work.
Friday Nights S.E.E.Unity’s Court Kingz basketball game at Bertie High School couldn’t have come fast enough as crime in the county has been escalating, reminding me of days in Detroit, New York, St. Paul and San Francisco.
There were three homicides in Bertie County last week on top of the February murder of Lin Thi Rawls. A suspect has been arrested in the Rawls’ murder, however, suspects in two of the murders last week are still being sought.
While the Court Kingz promoted gang awareness and anti-gun violence, a candlelight vigil was being held for Ricky Gilliam, who was murdered at his home on April 4.
On Thursday, a second homicide occurred in Lewiston and Easter Sunday evening, a third murder was committed in Colerain. An arrest warrant has been issued in that murder.
While many are asking “What is going on?” there are few answers.
However, one important point is apparent: While community leaders and the sheriff’s department are diligently working to stem violence, it is going to take more than that to stop the county crime rate from further escalation.
The sheriff’s department cannot stop crime on their own. Neither can community leaders and school officials. Stopping crime is a partnership that takes everyone’s involvement.
As Hive Director Vivian Saunders said at a recent Gang Awareness meeting, “It’s going to take boots on the ground to help solve these problems.”
Parents are the first steps to gun violence prevention and gang awareness but also have to know there are partners in the community prepared to help.
Bob Melton appeared before the Bertie County School Board last week and presented an update on his non-contact karate course currently being offered in the county’s elementary schools. Melton teaches the course, not as a self-defense course, but as a way of instilling discipline into children’s lives.
“The course helps build confidence and teaches discipline. These are two of the most important parts of the course,” Melton maintains.
Melton’s philosophy is if you can teach discipline, instill confidence, and add a bit of self-defense if needed, that is individual gang prevention.
It’s a partnership of sorts, Melton as a mentor.
In light of the most recent homicides, Mt. Olive Baptist Church is organizing a future Gun Violence Forum and other area churches have discussed other prevention measures.
The sheriff’s department has diligently been working on resolving the crime spree overall and specifically working on the cases at hand.
Last week, Bertie County Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin announced the arrest, in Georgia, of a suspect in the Rawls’ murder. An arrest warrant was issued for the suspect in Sunday night’s murder and the investigation of Thursday’s murder was ongoing as of press time.
It’s going to take everyone, especially parents, to help solve the crime challenges that face the county.