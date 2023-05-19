Lib Campbell Column

It all started with Linda. Our friends adopted her, this little brown dog from South Carolina. We were there for supper and Linda was all over us with a licking kind of love. She was a magnificent dog. We wanted one like her.

Lucky has lived with us since 2014. We waited about eight months after our beloved Toasty died to decide that as long as we were able, we would have a dog. So, on a rainy March day we drove to Saving Grace and chose Mason. His little mustache and tilted head charmed us as he sold himself. He came home with us, sitting in my lap as Tom drove.

