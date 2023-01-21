I spent this weekend combing through a bunch of stuff that has been taking up space in my closet for far too long.
Among the many things in the boxes tucked away at the top of my closet is an abundance of newspaper clips. Some of them are stories I’ve written and others are things such as a photo of my class in the library at Askewville Elementary School that was taken in January of 1981.
Among my favorites are stories we used to write at The News-Herald called “Citizen of the Week.” It highlighted local efforts of people who, simply put, made the lives of people in Hertford, Northampton, Gates and Bertie counties better.
Some of my favorites were stories on people like the late Dick Lassiter and a longtime friend, Ed Pittman, as well as ones written about folks who are no longer residents like Wayne Waugh and Joel Langley.
As I was sorting through some of them, I started thinking about what it is we do at these non-daily newspapers here in northeastern North Carolina. Sure, we cover commissioner meetings and the like, but that’s only a small part of what we do.
A few years ago – well, I say it’s a few years, but it’s more like 15-plus – we got a new publisher at the Roanoke-Chowan News-Herald, where I was working at the time.
Jeff was bright and quickly made himself at home here in North Carolina, despite having his roots in Alabama.
One of the things Jeff preached during his time in the state was what he called “refrigerator journalism.” Simply put, it’s focusing on reporting on people, places and things that will cause someone to cut out the article and pin it up on their refrigerator with a magnet.
That can be done in a variety of ways – covering high school sports, writing stories about the local students’ success in school and highlighting local accomplishments.
Some of that is done by way of our staff doing stories. I enjoy those, as do all of the people who work here. We enjoy telling stories of local people doing well.
It is also printing photos and information that is submitted to us by local people and organizations. We have some groups who do that exceptionally well and others who may not have the time or a designated person to handle it.
Either way, we’d like to help as best we can. If you have something you’d like us to cover, feel free to drop us a line. It won’t always be possible, but we’ll do the very best we can.
We also will gladly tell you how to submit whatever you’d like for us to print and what format will lead to the best way of getting it done correctly.
Each of our newspapers take the responsibility of journalism seriously. We will continue to cover commission meetings, school boards and the like. The stories about natural disasters and such things will continue to be part of what we do.
What we hope you’ll help us do is make sure our newspapers are inundated with “refrigerator journalism” as well. We want our newspapers to be full of things you are so proud of you’ll want to post it in your home.
Thadd White is Group Editor of five Adams Publishing Group publications in northeastern North Carolina. He can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.