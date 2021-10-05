We recently traded cars. We do this every few years, and it is always an adventure. You find the one you want, negotiate the price and sign the paperwork.
In past experiences negotiations were the longest ordeal; but, this time it was signing papers. I commented that I signed more than I did to buy a house. It then dawned on me that my first house cost less than this car.
I bought my first car years ago and paid less for it than for a golf club recently. Sixty years of inflation has a lot to do with it; but, so do the features now available. Let me give you a few examples.
My first few did not have turn signals. You stuck your left arm out the window and signaled. Pointing up meant you were turning right, straight out signaled going left, and pointing down was slow or stop. Remember that?
Today’s technology has the turn signal on the steering column that lights front and rear blinkers indicating your intended turns. Today’s column does more than just support the steering wheel.
Without taking my hands off the wheel, I can change channels on my radio, adjust the volume, make calls or answer the cell phone, set or change cruise control, control the wipers, wash the windshield and anything else I desire short of brushing my teeth.
I have really fallen in love with the backup camera.
This is too big for the steering column obviously, but shown on a dash screen. I had it on a previous model and grew to love it after distrusting it for a while. This one has a split screen that also gives a bird’s eye view of surroundings. With all this info at my finger tips I can probably parallel park now without circling the block half a day waiting for a pull in.
The heater was broken on my first car, and air conditioning was the side vent on the front windows. You turned them like a jib sail to direct and control the breeze into the car. Today, you can not only have state of the art climate control, but different settings per seat.
Today bucket seats are quite comfortable, adjustable and heated. The driver’s seat will vibrate when you get too close to another car or object. The two front seats are independent of the other to fit different desires.
This is just a sample of what the modern automobile can do. Now, let me give you its negative side. The bucket seats and dividing console have caused the death of a past and wonderful institution, the drive-in movie.
I remember my first trip as a kid. My uncle put us cousins in the trunk to save admission, only to find it was $1 per car load.
As a teen, I found bench seats were perfect for dating couples. You would pick her up and she would slide in next to you. Circling the diner to show off your date, it would look like Chang and Eng, the Siamese twins, had come to town. The drive-in movie never had first run movies; but, only families watched anyway.
Going there today with bucket seats separated by that console would be like going then with her mother in the front seat between the two of you. That’s why drive-in movies went the way of running boards and fender skirts.
Ah, what great memories!
God bless and have a great day.
William Rowell is a Perquimans County resident and can be reached at blrowell@embarqmail.com.