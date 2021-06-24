When we laid my father to rest in November, the Rev. Webb Hoggard said the best word he could come up with to describe “Pop” was ornery.
We all laughed.
I don’t believe my dad was bad tempered – though he certainly had one – but he loved to argue and pick and he was happy when he thought he just might have gotten under your skin.
As long as I can remember, my dad hated the color green. I don’t know what the reason was, but he did. He fussed about it so much, I grew up with green as my favorite color – and it still is.
Anyone who wanted to get a rise out of Pop – and many enjoyed doing so – would just tell him how a Ford was superior to Chevrolet. That would ensure a 20-minute tirade of why Ford stood for found on road dead or fix or repair daily.
The truth is I grew up with he and my uncle – whom most of you know and Hinkey – arguing over just about everything. Most of the time it was good-natured ribbing but I’m sure there was a real disagreement or two in there as well. But they laughed more than most brothers I ever saw and they enjoyed their time working in the yard or on a vehicle.
What my father rarely showed was true emotion. That is until he met his first grandchild. Brooke began to change my dad because he thought having a grandchild was simply the best thing that had ever happened to him. When our family added my niece, Hannah, and my two sons, Alex and Camden, it only confirmed his conviction.
In fact, when we were cleaning out his house my youngest picked up something or the other that he wanted to add to his box of stuff he was taking home. Lyndal, my wife, told him to wait until Scott and I had a chance to decide if we wanted it.
Laughing out loud, Camden told her, “Pop would want us to have it over Dad and Uncle Scott.” Then we all laughed because he was probably right.
As he got older, not only did he love his grandchildren, but he began a habit of telling my brother and me that he loved us too. We always knew he did, but he rarely said it until they were born.
He also developed a friendship with my mother, even though they had divorced many years before. They ended up living a block apart and had coffee together every morning for many years until Pop’s health declined.
The last year of my dad’s life was spent inside his home. He couldn’t get out much and he was mostly confined to a wheelchair. He still got around well, learned to eat three meals a day for the first time in his life, and had a good time being ornery to the folks charged with his daily care.
Sunday was our first Father’s Day without him and it was a tough one for both me and my brother. Pop is missed every day and I’d love to have one more chance to remind him about my green Ford that sat in his yard for a long time.