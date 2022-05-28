Let’s fast-forward to the end of the NFL season and imagine for whatever reason you’re a fan of the New York Giants or New York Jets.
Fans of the Carolina Panthers are breathing a sigh of relief because they upset the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football and are guaranteed to finish no worse than fourth in the league.
Likewise, fans of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans already know they’re doomed to finish in the bottom two spots.
So here you are, gathered with your friends on the last day of the season. Your television is set to watch your game, while your phone is tracking the other team in New York. You’re living and dying by every score because not only does the team that finishes highest winning bragging rights – they also get to stay in the NFL.
That’s right, for the sake of this discussion, the bottom three teams in the league are demoted to the USFL. Meanwhile, the Birmingham Stallions, Michigan Panthers and Tampa Bay Bandits have finished in the top three spots and are making their way to the NFL.
Wouldn’t that be must-see TV?
Well, if you’re a fan of the English Premier League you already know that’s exactly the situation fans of Leeds United (Hi, Michelle!) and Burnley found themselves in Sunday. For those teams, it was basically win or go down to the Championship level of English football.
The entire scenario is pretty much exactly as I described it. Watford and Norwich City fans already knew their teams were headed down to the championship level, but Burnley and Leeds United fans were glued to the television watching every minute and praying for a loss by their opponent.
In the end, Burnley was relegated – that’s the term the EPL uses – to the championship level and Leeds United will spend another season in the world’s best soccer league.
Ever since I began watching EPL soccer back in 2016, I’ve been fascinated by this idea of relegation and of “coming up” into the top league. I’ve said many times it is absolutely the way to go for some of our leagues. I don’t think it actually works for the NFL, but I figured most of you are more passionate about your NFL team so I hoped to use it to get your attention.
I do think it works in baseball and I’m all for it. I think we all know that if the same system were in place, the Pittsburgh Pirates would probably be playing Double A baseball by now – if they were lucky.
In addition to that, we’d get to see some great Triple A teams move up and at least take their shot at playing in the big leagues. Can you imagine the fun you could have if the Durham Bulls had a chance to make it to the majors if they won the Triple A division? You’d be there every week.
I realize for the bad teams – I’m talking to you Cincinnati, Chicago and Boston – it could be scary, but I think it is definitely the way to get people more interested in the league’s worst teams.
