I saw “Top Gun: Maverick” a couple of weeks ago, and it was – honestly – the first great sequel I think has been released in years.
I’m not exaggerating, either.
Hollywood has become obsessed with this idea of perpetuating franchises to the point of oblivion. They’ll run some of the most beloved series into the ground just to make a quick buck on ticket sales or toy merchandise. Sure, you could blame the pursuit of the almighty dollar, but we should expect more from film studios.
After all, some of these studios are the same ones that used to deliver countless classics decade after decade. In the last few years, the focus seems to be shifting more towards franchises, rushed sequels, big-budget CGI spectacles and cheap nostalgia to fill seats.
How many “Fast & Furious” films are we on now? What started on the streets of Los Angeles is now cruising on the hood of a Pontiac Fiero into planetary orbit. Tell that to a fan of the original back in 2001 and they’d send you to a mental institution.
As for nostalgia, take a look at the new “Spider-Man” film from December. While it was a fun ride, it relied heavily on nostalgia, and I’m not sure the reviews would be as great if our old pals Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield had not shown up to save the day.
Nostalgia is a heck of a drug. It’s profitable too.
Does the “Top Gun” sequel rely on nostalgia? Absolutely. But it holds just the right amount of nostalgia without feeling too much like fan service. Other elements of the film hold equal weight – writing, cinematography, score, acting, to name a few.
It’s hard to make a good sequel. Many have tried. Some of the best are cemented in pop culture: “The Empire Strikes Back,” “Aliens,” “Terminator 2,” “The Godfather Part II,” “The Dark Knight,” “Toy Story 2,” “Mad Max: Fury Road,” to name a few.
I think in 10 or 20 years, “Maverick” could join them. Succeeding where several others have fallen short. It’s rare these days.
Take the “Jurassic Park” franchise for example, which began with one of the most iconic films ever created. In recent years, the “Jurassic World” films have been watered down to nonsense, with crazy writing and boring characters. Compare that to the endlessly quotable and brilliantly written original film and you’re left wondering what went wrong?
Hollywood wants money. To keep making films and bankrolling execs, they have to keep making money.
I will say though, it’s perfectly fine to watch and enjoy franchise films. If that’s what you like, that’s okay! Everybody has their own taste. I just wish more effort was put into making them better.
If studios are going to dump billions each year into creating endless spinoffs, reboots, prequels and sequels, at least try and make them good.
Studios know that people will watch them anyway, because it’s simple entertainment with familiar characters, but it can be disappointing to others who go into it expecting greatness.
I probably sound super cynical right now. I do love movies, I love going to see movies. I love finding new films that I’ve never seen and reacting to them. Seeing some of my favorite films be reduced to nothing more than profitable garbage is just sad to me.
That is why I got a burst of excitement when I saw “Maverick.” It reminded me that good filmmakers are still making great films, and every now and then, some of those great films are sequels and blockbusters. Hope is not lost. Not yet, anyway.
