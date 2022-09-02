John Foley

Once upon a time, the term, “Back in the Day” was a reminiscent expression for a previous time of joy and romp and whatever. Now, “Back in the Day” easily relates to 2019, just two years ago, before COVID. And in those two years, since the new “Back in the Day” society and the world we once knew has somewhat changed.

If 2019 was the beginning of COVID, it was also the year “shortcuts” came into their own. Back in the Day, the old one, the only shortcut I knew was the one through Mr. Swanson’s tomato patch trimming my journey by a half mile or so. If I took that shortcut, my shoes better not be muddy when done, according to my mother. I reserved that shortcut for dire late-for-dinner emergencies.

John Foley is a previously retired newspaper editor and restaurateur, and a Staff Writer for the Bertie LedgerAdvance and Perquimans Weekly. He can be reached via email at bertienews@ncweeklies.com.