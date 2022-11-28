Jonathan Tobias NEW

In case you haven’t heard, the Albemarle Chorale will present its annual concert at 4 p.m. this Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Edenton United Methodist Church. And next Sunday, Dec. 11, 4 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Elizabeth City.

As usual – actually, more than “as usual” – this concert is not to be missed. It’s all about the Bethlehem Star. Each of the six separate choral offerings center on this mystical light. The entire first half of the concert is the cantata, “The Star of Bethlehem” by Joseph Rheinberger. I believe that this will be the first time – maybe ever – that this great work has been performed in our region.

Jonathan Tobias is a resident of Edenton.