I think it’s safe to say my brain is exhausted.
Between the search for normalcy - after a year of anything but – and the fatigue brought on by adulting, I would like a mental nap.
Better yet, I voluntarily place myself in time out. Preferably in a lounge chair somewhere in the sand near Rodanthe. If I must go alone, so be it.
Sometimes I feel like my week comes down to how many loads of laundry I manage to take full circle and whether or not I remember to get the trash out to the road on the right day. If there are cooked meals involved in between – that’s a tremendous win.
It would be my luck that one of my strongest skills is overthinking. Whether I meant to or not, I have spent decades perfecting this skill. No question it is the source of a lot of my mental exhaustion.
Every now and then, when my mind is on overdrive and I can not put it to rest, something happens allowing me to hit the reset button.
Thanks to my inability to sleep, I had a recent late night date with Magnum P.I. Not that Magnum-lite stuff now running on network television, but the real thing only shown on over-the-air antenna television.
It was one of the greatest episodes of the series: “Infinity and Jelly Doughnuts.”
In what was originally slated to be a series finale, Magnum is in a coma after being shot. He has an outer body experience where he is in Heaven with his friend Mac. While trying to convince Magnum it’s time to let go and join him on the other side, Mac tells Magnum “Time has little to do with infinity and jelly doughnuts.”
I must admit, since it first aired in the fall of 1987, I have spent a little too much time trying to create a meaning for that line.
During my most recent late-night viewing of this episode it hit me. Not everything has to have a meaning.
Sometimes things just are and may not require a response or even a reaction.
Easier said than done sometimes. For the fixers of the world, we feel like we have to have a plan. When we don’t know what’s coming, we don’t know how to prepare and for some of us that brings on stress and other forms of mental exhaustion.
We fixers can’t help it. We mean well, we really do. But those who are differently-wired sometimes don’t understand us. Hense, more stress.
Now when my mind won’t turn off and I have done all I can do for a day, I am going to take a deep breath and remind myself of one thing.
Time has little to do with infinity and jelly doughnuts.
Thanks Magnum.
Sarah Hodges Stalls is a Staff Writer for The Enterprise. She can be reached via email at shstalls@ncweeklies.com.