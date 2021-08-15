This is a continuation from my last column. If you feel you missed anything, pickup the July 29 edition.
Basically I have been watching the reality television show “Alone.” The last person standing would win $500,00 (a half a million, whew!) But the catch was living in the worst conditions and dealing with the mental challenges as well. But as the show continued on, winning the that money was put to the test.
Starvation, cold temperatures, wildlife predators, building adequate shelters and missing family members were some of the obstacles.
Some had to “Tap Out” due to one aforementioned challenges. So the decision came down to which was more important to the contestants- family, food, running hot water, adequate shelter or $500,000
But there were few that faced a different set back, an unexpected injury. This setback hurts the most because usually those contestants would have gone the distance.
To sum things up, every choice we make comes with it’s own reward or disappointment.
When we make these decisions, we must stay mindful that others are affected. If you work too much then the family suffers. Or maybe you don’t need that $60,000 car for which you have to work two jobs to maintain. Did you say “I love you” before you left home? Remember there isn’t a guarantee you will return. Is your mind so crowded that you didn’t realize that they built a McDonald’s on the road you pass everyday.
On the other-hand, sometimes you have to keep your mind on the prize (in this case $500,000) knowing that the pain can’t last forever. Family members will have to hold on for a chance at a better life. You may have to miss some meals so you will be able to eat better at a later date. You may have to live uncomfortably for a little while so you can be comfortable for the remainder of you life.
You may have to say sorry to that friend, family member or co-worker that you offended to make things right within yourself.
When the contestants were leaving their families there was one thing emphasized by all. They said that this is a “once in a lifetime” offer.
Well I’m here to tell you “this is a once in a life offer.” Make the best of life. It’s not all about winning the $500,000 and then again it is meaning take time to enjoy the simple things that we have been blessed with- running water at turn of a knob, lights, air and heat at the flick of a switch are all blessings.
Family and friends that love you unconditionally whether you are rich or just making it. We should not just be surviving we should be living. Take time alone and figure out what things are worth enduring and what things you need to just “Tap Out.”
