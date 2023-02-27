Lib Campbell Column

You are almost home. Your family is gathered, whispering sweet words of gratitude and blessing for your exemplary life. We all thank you for the witness of a good and gracious life. Prayers for ease and peace in this transition. Your life is in short supply today, so we pause, reflect and give thanks.

At 98, nobody will say you died too young or that your death was unexpected. The scope of your 98 years is something to behold.

Lib Campbell is a retired Methodist pastor, retreat leader and hosts the website: avirtualchurch.com. She welcomes comments at libcam05@gmail.com.