Many would say that 2020 was an interesting year, and 2021 has not been much different.
If a global pandemic putting the world on lockdown was not enough, we have seen killer hornets, riots, natural disasters and numerous shocking events take place.
People from all walks of life faced the same struggles together while also facing their own individual hardships.
Since January 2020, I have faced those same battles and even had a few personal struggles thrown in the mix. I have learned the greatest lesson through it all - just be thankful.
I went from working full-time to trying to figure out what to do with my time in January 2020. Although it was not the plan I had, I am thankful.
Just a few weeks later, I was able to be by my dad’s side while he spent 11 days in ICU fighting to live. I am thankful I didn’t have to worry about how to balance work into the scenario too. I could spend all of my time concentrating on helping him get stronger.
When school was canceled because of COVID-19, my children had an extended summer break. I worried about them falling behind, but I soon realized how thankful I was for the opportunity. I spent the first six, wonderful weeks of school closure next to the Cashie River with fishing poles, worms and children. Some days we caught nothing. Some days we caught a lot, but the memories made were priceless.
When I realized my most prized possession was missing, I was devastated. How could a diamond ring that meant so much just disappear?
I am thankful for a loving husband who replaced that ring just to put a smile back on my face because I hurt so much.
For those of you who have small children, just wait until the day one of them becomes a licensed driver. It is one of the most terrifying feelings you will ever experience. I am speaking from experience.
My child having the ability to drive a vehicle on the road shared with other people is hard to accept. Although I am thankful to be able to share the experience with my daughter, and to watch her grow and mature.
Five years ago I retired from being a “sports mom.” Although the kids were still young, and had played every sport they could for nine months of the year, I got tired. I needed a break. But when they took a year off, it turned into five years. I thought I would never see them play again.
I am thankful that all changed. Shooting team. Baseball. Soccer. I never know where I will be or when I will make it back home.
I have learned not to complain and love every minute of my uncomfortable chair and a concession stand dinner because soon it will all be a memory.
Things have been difficult for everyone, including me. I have learned to be thankful for all the things in life that have made these difficult times a little better.
What are you thankful for?
Leslie Beachboard is Managing Editor of the Bertie Ledger-Advance and The Enterprise. She can be reached via email at lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com.