All music lovers remember Feb. 3, 1959 as “The Day the Music Died.”
This was when Buddy Holly, Richie Valens and The Big Bopper (J. P. Richardson) died in a plane crash in Iowa. It is immortalized by Don McLean’s classic tune American Pie. Don claims that his song goes beyond that event alone and defines a generation.
Today, Sept. 23, could be honored as “The Day the music was born.” It was on this date that Ray Charles was born in 1930, Julio Ingesis was born in 1943 and Bruce Springsteen was born in 1949. How is that for three of a kind?
Ray Charles was born in Albany, Georgia, and blinded by glaucoma at an early age. This did not stop him from a musical career that spanned multiple genres and years. Prior to his passing in 2004, he earned practically every major award in his field.
Rolling Stone magazine ranked him as tenth on its list of 100 Greatest Artists.
My personal favorite was his version of Georgia on My Mind. It was, and still is, a big hit, and became the official state song of Georgia. It has been performed by others; but, it belongs to Ray in my opinion.
Julio Inglesis is the only one of this trio to have dual citizenship in both the United States and Spain, his native country. Ironically, he began as a professional soccer player. This career was cut short by an automobile accident in 1963. A nurse gave him a guitar to get dexterity back in his fingers; and as they say, the rest is history.
Like the others, a listing of his musical career achievements could take up this entire column. He has a great voice enjoyed universally. I am partial to his duet with Willie Nelson on To All the Girls I’ve loved before.”
Rounding out this trio of talent is “The Boss,” aka Bruce Springsteen. This is simply because they are listed by age. He therefore came on the scene later than the other two; but, his impact and following is just as monumental.
I will open myself to criticism by confessing that I was never one of his big fans. Of course, I also thought Elvis Presley and The Beatles were “flash in the pans” and would be gone quickly.
A native of Long Branch, NJ, he sold over 150 million singles and over 64 million albums in a career over five decades and still counting. His chart topper album Born in the USA has sold in excess of 150 million. Hardly the “one hit wonder” I predicted.
These three hall of famers are legendary and in homage of them, let’s honor them on their birthday by enjoying some of their music on this day that the music was born.
God bless and have a great day.
William Rowell is a resident to Perquimans Co. and can be reached at blrowell@embarqmail.com.