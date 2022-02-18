This job has offered me the outstanding joy of telling the stories of a great many people. They have ranged from the famous to the not well-known and from the richest to those who had very little. They’ve been black and white, old and young, male and female.
No matter who the person was, it has been my honor to be able to take whatever gift God has given me for writing and turn their words into a story on the page of a newspaper, magazine or website.
Many times I’ve known the person well, while other times we met for the first time during the interview.
The latter was the case with my friend – I believe he would agree with that sentiment – Joe Edwards. I had never met Joe and couldn’t have picked him out of a police lineup when we began doing an issue of Eastern North Carolina Living that was focused on heroes.
I found Joe by doing extensive online searches and running across the website of a church he had served in many roles as a servant to his church and his God.
It took us a while to make the story work. He had left the church for personal reasons and wasn’t as involved at the time as he would have liked to have been. We agreed it was best to stay in touch and put the story on hold.
He laughingly told me he was 80 years old, so I shouldn’t be surprised if I called back and he had gone on to meet his maker.
Fortunately, when the time came that we were working on an issue Joe fit into well, he was very much alive and kicking.
I had the honor of spending a few hours with him sitting at his table discussing a life well-lived in which he had suffered tragedy in the form of his son’s untimely death – and triumph – his marriage to his devoted bride – and many ups and downs in between.
I found out he was a friend to the Rev. Chuck Stanley and had met more than one President of the United States.
But, while he traveled with “kings,” he also served those less fortunate – using his gift of playing music and going with friends to sing in nursing homes.
He was a true joy to meet – welcoming, friendly, kind… exactly what I hoped he would be as we were writing about journeys of faith.
I was actually able to see Joe on four different occasions. We did the original interview, a photoshoot (he and Barbara were on the cover of the edition) and I made a trip to deliver magazines to his lovely home on Lake Gaston. We met again in Halifax some time later as his family wanted a few more copies of the magazine featuring his story.
I checked in with Barbara – who texted more than Joe – a few times to see how they were doing. I continued to think of them every time I took magazines to Littleton.
Of the many stories I’ve been able to tell, Joe’s was always one of my favorites. I didn’t think I did it justice, but Joe was appreciative and complimentary.
Joe went to his eternal reward Jan. 31 and the world is a little less bright because of it. But, my world is better for having the chance to meet him, and I’m grateful I got to tell his story.
Thadd White is Group Editor of five Adams Publishing Group publications in eastern North Carolina. He can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.