Hundreds of cookbooks call my house home. They’re stacked up on the sideboard in the breakfast nook and shelved, more politely, in the great room opposite the fireplace.
They cover a wide range of cuisines, from Ronni Lundy’s Appalachian collection, “Victuals” (the recipe for Leatherbritches, which I mentioned a few weeks ago, is on page 151), to the holy book of haute cuisine, “Mastering the Art of French Cooking,” by the eminent Julia Child.
But my most treasured cookbook is a volume I picked up for fifty cents at The Book Barn in Pittsburgh – one of those places where you can’t tell if the book was used or if it just languished unsold for ten years (or more).
For two quarters, I picked up the oddest, weirdest, most laugh-out-loud and occasionally creepy collection in my cookbook library: “Hints & Pinches: a Concise Compendium of Aromatics, Chutneys, Herbs, Relishes, Spices, & Other Such Concerns” by the inimitable Eugene Walter.
Walter was something of a crackpot. Lovable, to be sure. But one of those people who can’t be pigeonholed, a tout court confirmation that stereotypes and labels don’t work for humans.
He singlehandedly turned Mobile ,Alabama into a literary destination – well, I should add that he had some help from Truman Capote, never mind the fact that Capote really lived in Edenton-sized Monroeville and only visited nearby Mobile.
Depending on who you ask, Mr. Walter was a kook, an opportunist or a brilliant litterateur. He was certainly a peerless raconteur in the best tradition of the South: he knew how to spin a yarn that wrapped itself tight around a table and kept every brain tied to the storyline in rapt attention.
Everyone agrees that Eugene was unforgettable. He was “one of those personages,” George Plimpton would write years later, “who turn up in life and leave, well, an indelible impression in which all personal characteristics – manner, speech, dress and so on – are memorably distinctive.”
Eugene lived a wide-open life that is impossible in these days of self-sorting cultic tribalism. He left the South first when he worked as a cryptographer in WWII, stationed in the frigid very non-Alabamian Aleutians.
After the war he transmogrified himself into rather a peregrin, showing up in three world cities at the right place at just the right time. In New York, he idled with the Beat Poets. In Paris, he chummed around with the second wave of American expats (while helping to found the literary journal, “Paris Review”). In Rome, he sidled up to the great filmdirectors of the Golden Age of Italian cinema, and he appeared in over twenty feature films.
He played the annoying American journalist in Fellini’s masterpiece, “8 ½.” He even wrote a song (“What is a Youth?”) for Franco Zefferelli’s film “Romeo and Juliet.”
Everywhere he went, he carried the South with him. Literally. He kept a shoebox filled with the red earth of his home stompin’ grounds. In Rome he kept a garden on the roof of his apartment building just to keep the ingredients at their freshest best.
One of the most famous historians of the Southern kitchen, he emphasized, along with our own gourmet chef de cuisine, Cheryl Orr, that the roots of Southern cooking is just as French as it is anything else.
But most important of his Southern luggage was his mental library of stories. This, along with cooking and gardening, is what makes Southern culture so gorgeous and alluring. It’s those winsome, lyrical, rollicking, narratives that echo in the lightstrewn upstair hallways, or whisper unbidden from the attic, or worse, from the closed-off spare room, seeping through the unconscious with that singular magnolia melancholy tinged with crepuscular humor.
Eugene, I’ve been told, was a master at carrying and telling tales. One of his best-known was about the time he had dinner with William Faulkner and Katherine Anne Porter (who was a great friend of Flannery O’Connor). After finishing off the last course of a gourmet, multiple-remove and multiple-hour-long repast at a Parisian restaurant, Faulkner leaned back in his chair and observed wistfully, “Back home, the first butter beans will be coming in.” Katherine Anne Porter replied with the same bittersweetness: “Blackberries.”
I know exactly what that means. And that is exactly why Eugene loved to tell that story. It summoned up the beauty of the South. Wherever and whenever he went.
He shuffled off this mortal coil in 1998. He was interred at Mobile’s historic Church Street Graveyard after a rambunctious wake during which, at Eugene’s instructions, attendees feasted on “chicken salad sandwiches, port wine, and plenty of nuts.”
So why am I telling you all this? I’m coming round to it, if you haven’t already guessed.
We sure could do with a lot more Eugene Walter’s peregrinating through life, telling good stories, cooking good food, and growing good gardens. He was never so interested in being King of the Hill as he was being interested in life and his neighbors and his tomatoes, okra, and Good King Henry greens “that wilts within an hour of picking.”
He was possessed of a unrepeatable mix of erudition, irreverence, charm, and flat-out humor that we need especially these days. We need more people telling us, as in this here “Hints and Pinches” cookbook, that “Medieval magicians put celery seeds in their shoes, believing this could make it possible for them to fly.”
Where else in the world could you find this sort of life-saving information, along with recipes for beet-tinted Southern Belle ice cream, nasturtium-infused vinegar, and cheddar-cheese fritters laced with ginger?
Only in weird cookbooks like this one, chock full of magic realism and Southern yarn.
Jonathan Tobias is a resident of Edenton and can be reached via email at janotec77@gmail.com.