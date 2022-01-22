Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, with storm total amounts of 3 to 5 inches expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Virginia and northeast North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions in Virginia or Maryland, please call 5 1 1. For the latest road information in North Carolina, go to http://DriveNC.gov. &&