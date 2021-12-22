“Exaggerated and self-indulgent feelings of tenderness, sadness or nostalgia.”
That is the usual meaning attached to the word “sentiment” nowadays. Editors and English teachers usually tell their charges to avoid writing in such a manner. It’s better, stylists say, to be hard-bitten (like Hunter Thomposon), hard-hitting (like Woodward and Bernstein) or just plain hard-hearted and angry (like … well, you pick, there’s a whole raft of these).
It is a symptom of our tribalistic, polarized culture that the word “sentiment” has fallen on hard times. Mind you, syrupy indulgence in shallow feelings that come and go is never defensible. This stuff is usually meant to manipulate, and it hardly motivates decent change.
But feelings of tenderness, sadness and nostalgia need not be self-indulgent. Nostalgia can remind us of our childhood, our family ties, and deep connections with time and place. Sadness, in measured quantities, can do some good. There are a lot of things that we are rationally sad about. At the last farewell in “The Lord of the Rings,” Gandalf says this, and he is right: “I will not say: do not weep; for not all tears are an evil.”
And tenderness?
Christmas is just the time for tenderness. This is the season of softening up our views of other people. This is the time that we leave off thinking that the unfortunate are undeserving, but instead we look at them with humanity. We lay aside, at least for a few days or so, the tempting notions that others are less responsible, less hardworking.
After all, Jesus never made these qualifications.
By all means, let’s think of Him. It’s His Nativity, after all.
Christmas presents us with a different view of God. We think of Him, rightly, as the All-Powerful One, as the All-Knowing, the Infinite.
He doesn’t “depend” on anyone or anything. The technical term for this divine and total independence is “Absolute.” Everything else is dependent upon Him, or “relative.”
But things are different at Christmas. Radically different. Something happened at the crux of time, when BC changed over to AD, that was unthinkable and totally overwhelming. There was no conceivable way that philosophy or mythology could have ever considered such a thing:
God became man. “The Word became flesh, and dwelt among us.”
And to make things even more difficult to comprehend, this God became an Infant, nurtured by a teenage Mother, hidden away in a cave that stabled an ox and a donkey, in a Palestinian village in a nation occupied by a foreign imperialist power.
Wrap your head around this: the Absolute became utterly dependent, totally vulnerable. For the first time in cosmic history, the Creator had to lean on the breast of His own creature. God came to need a human, His teenage Mother.
He had become a weak, defenseless baby. He had submerged all His divine prerogatives into the tiny frame of His humanity.
I’m an Orthodox Christian, and we Orthodox like to pray with the aid of icons, which are, for us, like “windows to heaven.” My favorite one is of the Virgin Mary holding the Infant Christ. In it, her head is bent down affectionately toward the Infant, and she holds in her right hand the tiny hand of her holy Child.
In thankfulness and complete trust, the Infant Christ kisses His Mother: His face is turned toward hers, while her face gazes upon the onlooker, inviting them to step into this scene, this relationship, this tenderness.
We Orthodox call this well-known icon the “Glykophilousa.” Translated from the Greek, it means “sweet-kissing.” That is, the Baby kissing His Mother sweetly.
Every mother will recognize and identify with this scene instantly. This is not syrupy or shallow: indeed, it is the deepest of all truths.
This is the source of the tenderness of Christmas, the center of our sentiment, the reason why we are generous and kind, why we turn to our fellow-humanity with sympathy and gentleness, why we give up our hard-bitterness, hard-hittingness, and hard-heartedness.
This Christmas Eve, I – and other Orthodox Christians – will be singing a hymn in honor of this center of tenderness:
“What shall we offer You, O Christ, Who for our sakes have appeared on earth as man? Every creature made by You offers You thanks. The angels offer You a hymn. The heavens offer You a star. The Wise Men, gifts. The shepherds, their wonder. The earth, its cave. The countryside, the Manger. And we, the humanity that You created, offer You a Virgin Mother.”
Not a crown. Not a palace. Not a scepter. Not any sign of power and wealth.
But a poor, human, tender Mother who sheltered and nurtured the God Who has become weak so that we might become strong.
And that is the true sentiment of Christmastide.
