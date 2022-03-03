I, overall, grew up as an only child. Even though I had an older sister and brother, they were much older. My parents decided to have me when they were much older in life.
My sister had already moved away, got married and was starting a family when I was born. It was unique because my mom and my sister were pregnant at the same time. My niece and I are actually three months apart.
My brother was in high school when I was born, and by the time I was eight he was married and I became an aunt for the third time.
Luckily, my sister almost became like a second mom and my oldest niece and nephew were more like my brother and sister.
When we were little, we exchanged letters through the mail when we couldn’t see each other and occasionally talked on the phone. These were the days before cell phones were popular, and Facetime and social media didn’t exist.
During school breaks and during the summer we would spend time together in between each other’s houses.
If I went to stay with them, I would experience in-home daycare they would attend while my sister and her husband were at work. It is the only memory I have of daycare as a child.
They would come stay with me, too. They would enjoy swimming at the country club and walks through town to the library and Bunn’s BBQ. We would sit in the car in the driveway to listen to music.
When my sister would plan vacations to the Outer Banks, there was always an extra seat for me.
We would play and do mischievous things children would do. This also included quarrels between the three of us. We would fight like siblings and drive the adults crazy.
Here we are many years later as adults with children of our own. My nephew and his wife’s three youngest children are eleven, nine and five. They have been spending the last few summers coming to my sister’s river house for weekend visits.
I would get to spend time with them and the cousins would play and do the things we used to do.
Last year, I decided to bring the oldest two, who are girls, to spend Easter break with us for my daughter’s birthday as a surprise.
I spent the week doing things girl’s love including manicures, facials, trips to the park, a few disagreements and lots of fun. When they left I cried and promised another trip soon.
The day after Christmas I made a seven-hour round trip to pick them up for another week. When I arrived my five-year-old nephew was standing on the front porch with his bags. He wanted to come too.
He doesn’t like to be away from his parents, but I couldn’t leave him behind. I loaded them all up and came home.
The girls spent the week doing what girls love, and Trent followed behind my son, Gabriel, all week. They even celebrated New Year’s Eve together with a party of snacks and fun.
It kept me busy. When they left I almost needed a vacation to rest.
We did this again on a five-day weekend away from school two weeks ago.
I am so thankful that my children get to make the memories with their cousins like I did with their dad and his sister when we were little. I also love making the memories with them that I hope they will always remember.
They play and they have disagreements just like we did many years ago.
While they are together making memories, it reminds me of the memories I made in my childhood.
