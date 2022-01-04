My birthday is Jan. 6, so I never got to celebrate my birthday as a child with a pool party.
But what I did do every year was pray for snow.
As a child I would get excited over even the mention of snow coming to Windsor.
It would mean school was out and Hofler hill was open.
I would especially hope for snow on my birthday, but even with a January birthday, it was still a rare occasion to have snow.
I can only remember one birthday party as a child that there was snow on the ground.
Oh, but how things have changed since I entered adulthood.
To watch heavily-falling snow is beautiful. But that is all I want to do watch it fall. I would be quite satisfied if every flake melted as it hit the ground.
To be honest, winter. I dislike the cold, possible snow and activity limits that come with winter.
I prefer it to be at least 75 degrees and sun shinning.
The last week it weather has been crazy, but I am not going to complain.
I don’t remember ever wearing shorts and running the air conditioner the week after Christmas through the new year.
In fact on Jan. 1, I was fishing from the dock on the Chowan River. I had on a long-sleeve shirt and just leggings. I didn’t require for me to bundle up like the little boy from the movie, “The Christmas Story.”
Then, just two days later, the temperatures would make a dramatic drop and ‘old man winter’ would return.
The snowflakes were beautiful falling, but I am so glad they dissolved as they hit the ground.
When the temperatures hover around freezing, I don’t want any reason to leave the house. I honestly wish I could just lie in the bed wrapped like an eggroll in my electric blanket.
I don’t understand why, but the older I get the more sensitive to the cold I get. I sit in my office wrapped in multiple blankets year round, because even in the summer I will freeze with the air conditioner on.
I can drive with the heated seats on, or where a hoodie in July and never begin to sweat. But in the winter months my teeth will chatter long after I have tried to warm up.
I hope all the winter and snow lovers have a fun-filled winter fun of snow and winter activities. Just remember the people like me who are counting down to warmer days.
Leslie Beachboard really dislikes the cold and snow, and is the Managing Editor for the Bertie Ledger-Advance, the Chowan Herald, the Perquiman’s Weekly and the Enterprise. She can be reached via email at lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com.