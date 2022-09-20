Last Thursday, I made it up to the Flight 93 Memorial for the first time.
I should have gone sooner. I spent most of my teenage years only thirty miles away. High school classmates of mine owned the property of the crash site, and my brother-in-law was painting a barn only miles away when the plane plunged out of the sky.
It was ten in the morning when I went, which was about the time of the crash, on a typically cool autumnal day in the highlands of southwestern Pennsylvania. The sky dome was clear.
Just like it was twenty-one years ago. On the first 9/11, I was busy getting ready for Mass when my wife, Marsha, pounded on my sacristy door. Breathlessly, she told me about the inferno taking place at the World Trade Center.
Looking outside, as she spoke, I questioned God. “How could such ugly death happen on so beautiful a day?” It wouldn’t be the last time I asked the same question.
Our daughters were eleven- and seven-year-old girls then, and they’d been raised as normal as anyone could expect from growing up in a clergy household. The biggest worry of their world was the 2000 Presidential Election (replete with CHAD’s in Florida – always Florida).
I was reading the Narnia Chronicles to them every night. Troublemaking boys in school were at the top of the agenda, discussed with that condescending shaking-of-the-head-slowly mix of pity and contempt.
That was their – and my – magical world. It was like Eden before the fall. I’d do anything to go back before the sky went silent while the Towers fell, the Pentagon burned …
… before Flight 93 plummeted 563 miles per hour into a reclaimed strip mine and ripped open a crater fifteen feet deep and thirty feet wide.
The world of my girls – and that of millions of other children and youth – darkened that day.
Only the faint whisper was heard in the leaves last Thursday. The silence was neither strange nor eerie. It was, rather, the appropriate thing. Like whispering in a graveyard. Like prayer in the wind.
A long path traced the last descent line of Flight 93. Along its wall was an inset step, upon which numerous visitors every day offer their pins, their medals and campaign ribbons, the insignia of various first responders from all over the country.
People were sitting on the numerous granite pews, looking far off toward the great stone that marked the exact point of impact. They were of my generation. They, too, had to raise their children and grandchildren and great-grandchildren in a darker world.
I looked at that descent line. The flight path, which had been interrupted, was headed straight for the Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
Osama bin Laden and his ISIS conspiracy despised democracy and secular culture. They were not Muslim so much as they were anti-democratic (bin Laden was hardly a pious Muslim). They wanted to “take dominion.” They were inflamed by grievance. They were frustrated by the globalized West. They could not tolerate difference and diversity – the bread and butter of democracy. They hated secular culture with a perfect hatred, and demonic anger.
So in terrorist grievance, they would strike a blow at the heart of Western finance and trade. They would drive a fiery stake at the soul of American military might.
And with four terrorists who beat and tortured, and stabbed to death one passenger (and probably the flight crew and a stewardess), they sent Flight 93 as a spear straight into the Capitol, the heart of American democracy.
They were the first to attack the Capitol dome, not the last.
But a ragtag courageous few, those Americans of all sorts who lived and breathed on this ill-fated flight, got up and did something to defend democracy.
That something was self-sacrifice.
Which brought me here, finally, twenty-one years later. A white marble wall stands, with forty upright slabs, all connected as one. Flowers are placed constantly under the names, in alphabetical order. Young. Older (like me). Married with children. Some with none.
I have no notion as to what they are religiously speaking, and I don’t care.
They were American like me. They are human. They died to keep me and my family, and my granddaughter, free.
I stopped at the marble slab dedicated to Todd Beamer. He had told a GTE phone operator that he and a few passengers were getting together and were planning to "jump" the hijackers. He recited the Lord's Prayer and the 23rd Psalm with Jefferson. The operator could hear others joining in with him.
Beamer asked the operator, "If I don't make it, please call my family and let them know how much I love them." After this, the operator heard muffled voices and Beamer said, "Are you ready? Okay. Let's roll." These were Beamer's last known words.
Beamer was not the only martyr here. They all were. All forty. This whole wall symbolized a single sacrifice to drive the spear thrust that was meant to pierce the heart of democracy into the ground instead.
In a smoking crater. In my friends’ reclaimed strip mine, a hayfield. An explosion echoed in my sedate Laurel Highland hills. My brother-in-law stumbled in fright in his cherry-picker cage. My neighbors looked up shocked at the little mushroom-cloud of smoke.
Chicken Little was right. The sky had fallen.
But greater still and more right was this:
“Greater love hath no man than this, than he that layeth down his life for the sake of his friends.”
Democracy is friendship, and on this twenty-first year, I heard these words said.
In forty voices.