Weather Alert

...INCREASED FIRE DANGER ACROSS NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA THIS AFTERNOON... The combination of west winds of 15 to 20 mph, with gusts to 30 mph, a dry airmass and drying fuels will result in an increased fire danger over northeast North Carolina this afternoon. Minimum relative humidity values will fall to between 25 and 30 percent this afternoon. Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source...including machinery... cigarettes...and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread quickly.