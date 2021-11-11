Today is Veterans Day. This can be traced back to the 11th hour, of the 11th day, of the 11th month in 1918. This was when a ceasefire and truce ended what was called “The Great War” at the time. Unfortunately, it became World War I when another global conflict erupted a couple of decades later.
As a kid I remember the local veteran group selling red poppies on this day.
People would wear them on their lapel with pride.
This started from a poem by a Canadian poet and soldier who fought at the Second Battle of Ypres in 1915.
It’s titled “In Founders Fields,” and its first line is “In Flanders fields, the poppies grow. Between the crosses row by row.”
It is worth the read in its entirety.
I won’t go into the complete history of how we got to today’s national holiday.
It is now a special day in which we honor all our veterans of the armed forces.
We sometimes confuse it with Memorial Day; when we remember those that made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.
That being said; all veterans made a sacrifice for us, though the majority survived to return home to their families.
They each gave a part of their life for us whether in war defending our freedom, or in peacetime, ensuring that freedom.
Among those we honor today are ones that have physical or mental scars that will be with them for the rest of their life. They suffer depression from their experiences and a lack of our support.
Some have turned to alcohol and/or drugs to forget and ease the pain.
This has been fatal to some; and, has led some to even take their own life.
Our veterans have earned more than a day once a year to be honored.
There are the other 364 days that we ignore the physical and mental scars they deal with daily. As a nation we owe them much more.
Let’s make this a special year and contact our congressional representatives on their behalf to get adequate funding to help them.
Our veteran’s hospitals need expanding — more staff and less red tape.
In addition to medical conditions, there are many that are homeless.
They sleep on park benches, in cardboard boxes and under bridges for shelter.
Our politicians send billions of dollars overseas to benefit corrupt governments that still hate us.
Let them hate us for free and keep that money here.
There is also talk of a bill to give certain illegal immigrants almost half a million dollars each without any justification.
Think what we could do with that money for our own needy and deserving.
It is our money they are frivolously spending to buy votes in the next election.
We need to have a say in where it goes; and, I can think of no one more deserving than the men and women who stepped forward when we needed them.
They now need us.
God bless and have a great day.
William Rowell is a Perquimans County resident and can be reached at blrowell@embarqmail.com.