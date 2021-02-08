It’s human nature to feel more confident when we are in control of a situation. Control or the idea of having control keeps us in our comfort zones a little more.
Few things have robbed us of these feelings like COVID-19.
It’s been nearly one year since this unprecedented era in our history began. In a year’s time, no one has developed plastic bags – like the ones in the vegetable section at the grocery store - you can open without licking your fingers.
And apparently no one on the larger stage has come up with a fluid and smoothly running vaccination plan.
Once vaccinations were approved, people wanted to feel safer as soon as possible. Totally understandable.
I do not believe there is any group of people who want to provide that comfort more than the team at our Martin-Tyrrell-Washington District Health Department.
Our health department works every day to keep our community safe and well. This time, they are facing a major curveball in the game.
As much as they want to get the entire county vaccinated against COVID-19, they can only work with the supply of doses they are given.
Lately, that supply is fluctuating and often with little notice. Meanwhile, the staff is wading through voicemails and emails of those who are scared and just wanting the protection of the vaccine.
I call on our community to please understand, they are doing what they can. In this situation, the control is largely being taken away from our local health department.
They have to rely on the number of doses they are told they will receive.
Confirmation of allotments often comes at very short notice - at no fault of their own.
In recent weeks, the local doses delivered were scaled back at the same time large scale vaccinations were held in neighboring counties.
Coincidence or directly related events?
Not being a big believer in coincidences, I posed the question to the office of Dr. Mandy Cohen at the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS).
If I receive a response, I will pass it along.
While we wait for the vaccine to become more widely available, please exercise patience with the health department.
Staff members are waiting through countless voicemails a day while trying to schedule patients for vaccines when doses are available. This is on top of their regular daily responsibilities.
One way you can help is by only registering one time – regardless of whether you registered by phone or Internet.
There is no playbook for what we are currently experiencing. That is unfortunately a common thread throughout every community at this time.
We have to look after one another. This includes the healthcare community. If they could change things, I’d bet it all we’d all already be vaccinated. But this is out of there hands until vaccine is in their hands.