I don’t know exactly what it is about baseball, but I love everything about the sport.
My fever for the game picks up the closer we get to spring. And recently sitting down with Williamston’s own Butch Davis only fueled my readiness for baseball.
Our history with the sport runs deep in Martin County. Much deeper than many realize.
Gaylord Perry is the first name that comes to mind when most people say baseball and Martin County. A Major League Hall of Fame Pitcher, Perry and his brother, Jim, were raised in the Farm Life Community.
Jim Perry, also a pitcher, spent the majority of his 16 years in the majors with the Minnesota Twins. The elder of the Perry sons made his major league debut with the Cleveland Indians on April 23, 1959 in a game against Detroit.
But before either of the boys were taking the mound, their father – Evan Perry – was one of the names well associated with County League Baseball.
While men like Tommy Bynre, Kirby Higby and Rudy York were headlining Major League Baseball highlights of the day, it was men like Jim and Gaylord’s father who were climbing down off tier poles just in time to get to the ball field.
Others were returning soldiers, sometimes going to the ball field right off the bus ride home.
“I fully believe Evan Perry could have hit major league pitching.”
This was how the late James Stalls, long time Everetts Mayor, remembered the elder Perry’s baseball skills.
At this time, there was a ball team at most every crossroads throughout Martin, Beaufort and into Bertie counties. The ball field was generally a farmers piece of land that was not being planted at the time.
A road trip for a game may have been just to the next community, but that was still a production at the time. Team members would pile into a truck, many times with their hands still thick with tobacco gum, and head to their game.
Years ago I had the chance to interview players of this league. A few of them found it rather funny Gaylord Perry became known for “putting a little something” on the ball when he pitched because countless games had been pitched this way in Farm Life because they didn’t have time to wash up.
In an interview before his death, Preston Cutler of Bath recalled some of the best ballplayers he ever saw coming from Farm Life.
“There must have been something in the water over there cause they were all big,” Cutler laughed, saying he would not soon forget men like Garland Tice.
And others that were not as big but were “mighty fast.”
“Simon Hardison could play anywhere,” he said. “And he could knock the cover off the ball if you were not careful.”
Decades after their last games, these men still had a gleam in their eye when they talked baseball. Even though there were no contracts, few spectators and rarely any money involved – they still loved the game.
