Fans of action movies probably have a favorite superhero. Maybe you are old school and are drawn to the classic Superman who always came to the rescue right on time or more modern movie heroes and heroines.
The superhero character in any book, comic or movie is always written to swoop in and save the day. Many times they are written to appear as everyday people who can transform into the superhero character - like Clark Kent or Batman and Bruce Wayne. Yes, I’m a fan of the classics.
Superman flew in, Batman rolled up in the Batmobile and others simply appeared just in the nick of time to catch the bad guys and protect the innocent victim before the half-hour episode had ended.
Okay, it’s not that simple but every single one of us have an opportunity to be a real-life superhero – today.
COVID-19 case numbers are not getting better. Martin County was raised to a critical spread county last week.
We have seen family after family have to say goodbye to loved ones lost to COVID-19 and countless other families forced to leave their loved one in the hospital and not be able to rally around them in their time of distress.
Unlike many crisis we face, every one of us can help slow COVID in our community. Actually, we are the only ones who can.
Simply wearing a mask when we have to be out is where we can all make an impact. It may not seem ideal but right now, ideal should not be a priority. We must go with necessary first to get back to ideal.
My family has a long-standing Christmas Eve tradition which is my Christmas. My family has dwindled in number so I cherish the tradition that began before my 51 years.
For the first time in my life, it did not happen this year. And yes, I was saddened by this fact.
But I would have been much sadder if the choice to bring everyone together had harmed one of my few remaining family members, especially those around 90 years of age.
I could not live with that, but I can live with celebrating Christmas in a month or so, or when ever it is safer.
We never dreamed we would understand the term pandemic to this extent, but it’s where we are.
Martin County is a special place filled with incredibly special people. Here is our opportunity to help every one of those people by swooping in like Superman and making a difference.
Let’s do the things we must to get these COVID case numbers down, and eventually to a zero.
We have the control of this situation largely in our own hands. Put on your Superman cape and take control before it’s too late.
Wear a mask, observe social distancing and make good choices about when you really need to be out and about.
It’s not about politics, it’s not about preferences – it is about lives on the line.
