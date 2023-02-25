It’s hard to believe it’s been over a year since I wrote my first column.
A lot has changed since then, but a lot has stayed the same. While I’ve been writing for the Chowan Herald – and by extension, the other regional newspapers – since the summer of 2021, it was only during the winter of last year that my editor told me it was finally time to start writing columns.
I’ve always considered myself a newsman more than an opinion man. I like telling stories; I’ve been telling ‘em since I was six years old.
I like talking to people and hearing what they have to say, while molding that into something that a wider audience can digest and enjoy reading. I like to educate and inform. These are traits of newsmen.
Writing opinions is an entirely different beast. You have to be willing to put your personal thoughts and attitudes out there for the world to see.
At times, it can get ugly. At times, it can be gratifying. I’ve experienced both since I’ve started this job. I get emails from far more opinionated folks and people just offering some kind words.
To this day, I still hate writing columns. Mostly because I’d rather just keep my opinions to myself. So this time, I’m going to reflect. What have I learned from this gig since I wrote that first column?
To put it simply – a lot. Sometimes more than I bargained for. But, that’s part of the job. That’s part of being a reporter. You're on the frontline of... basically everything. However, I think I’m more thankful for what I’ve experienced.
So many people have opened up their doors to me and shown me kindness since I first started reporting in Edenton – what feels like years ago. I’ve met so many people, shaken countless hands and increased the number of contacts in my phone exponentially.
423 South Broad has become synonymous with a second home.
While in Edenton, I’ve attended banquets, luncheons, ribbon cuttings, trick or treats, business tours, board meetings, grand openings, sporting tournaments, street festivals, fairs, parades, concerts, voter drives, ceremonies, sip and shops, a Harry Potter Extravaganza and even hosted an election forum.
I’ve become a frequent flier at Westover, browsed old wares at Four Corners Store, watched the “million dollar sunset” on the Chowan River, toured history at Hayes Farm, lost cell service plenty of times, tried my hand at trivia night at Edenton Bay Trading, witnessed the first cotton blooms in Valhalla, and gained a greater appreciation not just for Chowan County, but all of northeast North Carolina.
Many of you have become friends of mine. I’m thankful for all of you and the experiences and stories you’ve shared with me.
That’s not to say that said experiences have not led to controversy. Unfortunately, controversy can sometimes be part of the job too. Sometimes, people don’t like what you report, or how you report it. Sometimes, you get things wrong and you gotta own up to it.
I’ve reported on my fair share of things that would ruffle feathers and while I don’t regret anything, I’m sure there are some who want to see me run out of town.
Sorry to say, but I’ve come to adopt Edenton as my second home. Hertford may be my hometown (I haven’t forgotten you Perquimans!), but Edenton has become a close second through my journalistic travels.
While it’s true that I’ve met hundreds of you already – business owners, farmers, doctors, lawyers, musicians, artists, preservationists, lawmen, protestors, scientists, chefs, waitresses, retirees, politicians, teachers, students, athletes, boatbuilders, carpenters, photographers, what have you – I’d love to meet thousands more.
Thanks for all of the memories so far. See y’all out there. I’ll be around!