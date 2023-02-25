...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST EARLY
THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM EST early this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
I’m not sure what’s going on in the Storm household to attract them, but I have noticed an unusual number of spiders in residence lately.
A few mornings ago, as I dispatched one from the wall of my bathroom, I wondered, “Where are you all coming from?”
I have been checking diligently and so far can find no spider entry point. I spoke with my two little dogs, Einstein and Lee, but they didn’t seem inclined to sniff out the source of the problem, much less help me with spider patrol or disposal.
I hoped Lee, a beagle who howls with excitement when he spots a rabbit, might be interested in hunting arachnids, but no such luck. When I pointed one out on the floor of the hallway, he yawned and looked away.
I am not terrified of spiders, as is my friend Kathleen, who spotted a large one in her Jacksonville home and backed away from it so quickly that she fell over and twisted her ankle. So far I have avoided such spider-related injuries (SRIs) but I would still prefer to live in an arachnid-free home.
Whenever I spot a spider, I think of a former boss named Carol. Nicknamed “The House” because her long, tightly curled hair resembled the wigs worn in the British House of Lords — except it was bright red instead of gray — Carol had an abiding hatred of spiders. She wrote a regular column at the newspaper where we worked, mostly about horses, which she loved.
But once in awhile, The House would take a break from horse chat to expound on her distaste of spiders. She penned a column about dispatching a spider with an attachment from her vacuum cleaner that sounded like it was written by a serial killer.
I think spiders are interesting and useful — especially when a fly gets in the house because I have to hold the back door open and beg my dogs to stop dawdling and come in the house. But again, I really would prefer if spiders kept their distance and set up their webs outside.
A few months ago, I intercepted a spider who seemed determined to gain entry into my home. It was perched on the screen of my bedroom window on a rainy afternoon, gazing longingly at the cozy interior.
“Sure looks warm and dry in there,” the spider seemed to be thinking, and I almost felt sorry for it. Not sorry enough to open the window, but still …
The spider actually stayed in that spot for several days, perhaps hoping my stance would soften and I would let it inside to take its chances with the dogs and sling a useful web to capture stray flies. Alas, my heart remained hardened. I have enough spiders to deal with already, thank you.
The House would have been proud of my resolve.
Then one day, I looked out the window and the spider was gone. The rain had ended, so perhaps it decided to make its home in another cozy spot. It may have even heard whisperings of a better entry point to the house. If so, I haven’t spotted it yet.
Still I have my vacuum cleaner and attachments at the ready in case it decides to lead a full-scale invasion. A House prepared equals a house free of spiders, and until the Storm boys hone their tracking skills, it looks like I’m the first line of defense.
Janet Storm is associate editor of The Daily Reflector. Contact her at jstorm@reflector.com or 252-329-9587.