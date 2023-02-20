So, to start off where we left off a few weeks ago. I started off three weeks ago talking about having a writer’s block and not sure of what to write about for it then to turn into two different columns because as I said three weeks ago the topic of friends can be a deep subject for me.
I was talking about friends I have made along the way throughout life whether they are still friendships now or lessons learned in life.
But, then I try to tell myself maybe this is God’s way of telling me something and a lesson he wants me to learn. But I feel like one can only take so much from one person before they break. But I may be wrong.
Then, I wonder if a lot of it is my fault because I continue to allow them to come back and hurt me all over again as if they hadn’t just caused hurt in my life prior to. Sometimes I feel like it is a never ending cycle.
I have allowed more than one person back into my life after they have tremendously hurt me. I try to look at the brighter side of it and think that it has grown our friendship, but then again I am not quite sure.
Because when you claim to be a best friend of someone that has children, you are there for them and their children. Especially if they look at your children as one of their own. But sometimes that is not the case and they are not there and life events such as a birthday party will show who is in your corner along with your children’s corner.
Like an Irish Proverb once said: “a good friend is like a four-leaf clover: hard to find and lucky to have.”
I have found three of those in my lifetime. One of which is a childhood friend, one is a friendship made from college and the other is a friendship made during adulthood.
I will say that trying to make friends during adulthood is probably the hardest. People in general can be rude or hurtful, but sometimes not so much as a child.
I definitely learned that finding a friend that is not a mom is very far and few between and more than likely will not happen. But even finding mom friends is hard because some may not have matured to the level you are and you still may get hurt in the long run. Yes, I speak from experience.
So, even if you have a friend or two that you may have gone weeks, months or even years without talking to, just remember that a friendship may not always need a daily conversation nor does it always need togetherness, but as long as the relationship lives in the hearts then true friends will never part.
Maybe I didn’t have a writer’s block after all. I just needed to go with my initial instinct on what to write about. Going with my initial instinct, I got two separate columns out of one topic. Sometimes going with our initial instinct is all it takes.
