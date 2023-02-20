So, to start off where we left off a few weeks ago. I started off three weeks ago talking about having a writer’s block and not sure of what to write about for it then to turn into two different columns because as I said three weeks ago the topic of friends can be a deep subject for me.

I was talking about friends I have made along the way throughout life whether they are still friendships now or lessons learned in life.

Brandice Hoggard is a Staff Writer for the Bertie Ledger-Advance, Chowan Herald, Perquiman’s Weekly and the Enterprise. She can be reached via email at bchoggard@apgenc.com.