There’s an ancient Hall and Oates song from 1984 (can you believe 38 years ago?). The chorus supplies the title: “You’re out of touch, I’m out of time.”
I’m going to take “out of touch” in a different direction than what was taken by the blue-eyed soul guys. They lumbered down their usual garden path of a “consummation devoutly to be wished” (apologies to Hamlet and the Bard).
I, however, will take a different path. I’ll take that line and create a category of “People Who are Really Out of Touch.”
Here are some nominations:
The San Francisco School Board.
During school closure, while other schools and businesses were opening up, they did little to follow suit, and spent most of their time and energy changing the names of schools. Like erasing the names of Abraham Lincoln. Paul Revere. And for heaven’s sake, Diane Feinstein? For their “hard” work, when they could have been doing other more rational things (like school reopening), three of the most egregious school board members were recalled – in this most progressive community – by a whopping 70 percent of the vote.
This is not a conservative victory, as has been advertised on a few news outlets. It is, rather, a victory of rationality over radicality.
Second nomination: Rightwing and leftwing extremists in both parties. And the party structures that continue to coddle them.
Case in point: Democrats would be wise to allow the voices of blue-collar pro-life Catholic concerns: but radical progressives will never permit this. It would be prudent for Republicans, in turn, to separate themselves – as fast as possible – from the 2020 stolen election myth and grievance politics. But that, too, is unlikely – for the very same reason.
I’m an Independent because I think both parties are way out of touch with the realities of American democracy – and the reason for that, aside from the usual suspects of big money purchasing big influence, is extreme ideology. On both sides. “A pox on both your houses,” Mercutio says in his dying gasps in Romeo and Juliet (apologies to the Bard again).
Here is another double nomination for “You’re Out of Touch:”
Baseball. Both sides of the lockout issue. Owners and Players alike.
Spring training was supposed to begin on Feb. 16 (the day I’m writing this). The Cactus and Grapefruit league slates were set to begin this week (as you are reading) on Feb. 25. That is now highly unlikely.
Since Dec. 1 of last year, when the contract expired, both sides have been going at it hammer and tongs. In the seventy-odd days since, they have met on all of a measly five occasions (and one 15- minute meeting today – Feb. 16).
I confess that I’m a sentimental romanticist when it comes to baseball. I still hope to hear that my hero-of-heroes, the matchless Roberto Clemente (No. 21), will surprise us all and reappear somewhere in Central America, instead of having perished on a relief mission on Dec. 31, 1972.
I’m a Field of Dreams baseball fan. I wept the first time I heard Terence Mann say these great words:
"They'll watch the game and it'll be as if they dipped themselves in magic waters. The memories will be so thick they'll have to brush them away from their faces. People will come Ray. The one constant through all the years, Ray, has been baseball. America has rolled by like an army of steamrollers. It has been erased like a blackboard, rebuilt and erased again. But baseball has marked the time. This field, this game: it's a part of our past, Ray. It reminds us of all that once was good and it could be again."
You thought I was going to say, “If you build it, they will come.”
No, they won’t come. I’ll tell you why. When the owners and the players get their act together and negotiate a new contract, you already know who’s going to pay:
Not the millionaire players and billionaire owners. Rather, you and me – some of us can barely afford even one MLB game, at a stadium, a year. The Washington Nationals charge you $7 a dog. The New York Mets make you cough up $11 for a beer. With a new contract, it’s only going to get worse.
In fact, this reality of you and me getting stuck with the bill is what all the nominees of the “You’re Out of Touch” list have in common. San Francisco children were the ones who paid, having to stay at home and online for an unnecessarily longer period of time, all because of irrational ideologists who weren’t willing to do plain ol’ boring hard work.
Both the GOP and the Democratic parties are wasting our time letting extremists set the agenda and running primaries and engaging in irrational partisan name-calling. I guess it’s easier to engage in Animal House food fights, than to do the hard work of good governance, rational compromise and courageous cooperation. We desperately need grownups to deal with a despotic madman (i.e., Putin) playing Risk with Ukraine and all of Europe: but we have to hear shrill squawk boxes comparing vaccination programs to Hitler.
And thus we pay through the nose, in dollars and sensibility (maybe blood, God forbid), simply because our politicians are too partisan.
And baseball?
If you build it, they will come. Yes they will, but not to a MLB stadium. To the smaller diamonds and sandlots instead. Like at Hicks Field, where a ticket to the Steamers, and the requisite popcorn, hot dog and beer won’t cost me a mortgage.
Where people are not “out of touch.” And hopefully not out of time.
