The title above is something that unfortunately is done in my house every time just one of us gets the slightest runny nose.
It never fails that if one of us has the simplest cold symptom there is, all of us in the house are going to end up catching it eventually.
Most of the time the first to get sick is either me or my son. My husband stays pretty well until one of us gets sick, then he does, but he most of the time is not the first to catch it.
I try to keep my children well at all costs, but that does not always happen with the oldest being in school. I know he is going to bring home germs.
With it being RSV and Flu season, I am very cautious and protective over my littles. Gavin, my oldest, came down with RSV when he was just three months old. Luckily I caught it in time and we were able to manage it at home with breathing treatments. However, it still was not a fun time.
Ever since then with the slightest “mama I don’t feel good” or the runny nose I am on board with cold medicine to try and catch it before it gets too far.
This past week, despite all my efforts, all four of us came down with your common viral cold. No, it was not a fun week around my house with everyone being sick, but I am very thankful it was nothing worse and we are all on the mend now.
With all of that being said, I am that mom that will tell you no to holding or touching her children in public. I am the one that says do not kiss the children anywhere - face, hands, feet, head - just absolutely nowhere.
Adults can carry the symptoms up to 24 hours before they ever begin to show them. A lot of people do not realize this. After having children I come to realize people are ruthless! They will try and touch your newborn baby, hold them, kiss them or anything honestly for that matter.
I had my youngest in January of last year, so with it being the sick season if we went anywhere I had her car seat covered. Let me tell you, people did not care they would see the car seat and be like ohhh a baby let me see and try to pull back the cover. I, of course, quickly stopped them.
When I say I allow nobody to do this, this also includes their grandparents. I do not allow them to kiss all on them either, because they may be carrying symptoms of a major cold and not know it.
Yes, we pass the germs to each other in our household, but that is something that can not be prevented and if you know how to do so, please give me your tips and tricks!
I pray that for the rest of this nasty sick season we all stay well, but you just never know. Germs are mean and they are nasty. If at all cost please keep them to yourself, coming from a mom of two children and a mom that catches whatever her children may have!
Yes, I give my oldest vitamins to try and boost his immune system. I also give both of them elderberry along with taking vitamins myself. But sometimes that does not always stop them nasty germs.
I hope everyone stays well this sick season and if you are under the weather I hope you recuperate soon!
Brandice Hoggard is a Staff Writer for the Bertie Ledger-Advance, Chowan Herald, Perquimans Weekly and the Enterprise. She can be reached via email at bchoggard@apgenc.com.