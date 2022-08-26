Ever felt like you never have any down time?

A few weeks ago I told my husband I felt like recently we had been on the go all the time. Between work, birthday parties, family time and more. I felt like we were barely home any, even on the weekends which was our down time.

So the Thursday leading up to the weekend I decided to clean the house, wash and fold all the laundry (which I hate folding) and just get the house ready for whatever the weekend endured. Because a lot of times I do not know what he may have planned or want to do, because well he does not really plan much.

As the weekend approached I still felt as if we were go, go, go. Well Sunday rolled around and we finally got some relaxing time. I got more than he did because I decided when our children napped I was going to spend time in the pool.

My husband decided at that time he was going to take the time to weed eat the yard and mow the grass. Which is fine because he enjoys his alone time doing those things.

Things continued to be relaxing and later that evening we loaded up and went to his mom and dad’s house and ate dinner with them.

I am sure you are probably asking, well where in this did you and him spend any time together?

Good question, we do not get as much alone time as some probably think we should, but we make the best of what we are able to get.

That is still not an answer to that question I know. Well here is the answer, Sunday while his dad cooked the steaks on the grill, Nick and I jumped on his tractor, hooked up the bush hog and went to mow a path that goes to a dog pen he has behind his moms house.

We mowed about half the path, yes we both rode the tractor. After that we came back up to his moms, hopped off, ate dinner with them, finished up dinner and hopped back on the tractor.

We finished mowing the path and I asked could we mow an empty lot that his parents have that is a part of their farmland. He said sure, so we mowed that.

This was our time alone to spend together. Yes, we were on a tractor and no we didn’t carry on conversation with each other, but to me that is just fine. I enjoyed steering the tractor and he mashed the gas or break and adjusted other things as needed on the tractor.

Sometimes it is the simple things such as riding a tractor and mowing grass together that will mean so much to a person.

For me, I do not always need a fancy date night or vacation without the children. I am just as happy spending time with him doing things we both like to do.

Sometimes our time alone that we spend together is running his hunting dogs and that is fine with me because I enjoy that just as much as he does.

So if you feel like you are always on the go and never have any down time, I am sure you are not the only one. But, do not forget to fit that down time in your schedule somewhere. If it is just for you or if it is with your significant other. I promise you that you will not regret it.