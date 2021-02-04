To the Editor:
This message may not be meant specifically for you, but even if it isn’t, that doesn’t mean that when there are problems that disproportionately affect others around you, that you don’t have a role to play in ensuring that the lives of friends, neighbors, family, and the larger community are not lost. The great truth is that all of our lives are connected and we ARE “all in this together.’
Here are the facts… the Corona Virus (COVID-19) is disproportionately impacting the lives of Black and Brown citizens all across our county and country. Based on demographic data, more of us are contacting the virus, more of us are being hospitalized, and regrettably, the tragic result is that more of us are dying.
Please don’t misread this message as another attempt to further divide us around race and disproportionality; we have had enough of that.
In North Carolina, 20 percent of Blacks and 18 percent of Hispanics have been infected to date. In our county, which is the largest percentage of Black and people of color in the State, 69% of Black citizens have been infected; no official counts on Hispanics.
While I can find no exact numbers or percentages of Black citizens who have been vaccinated to date in Bertie, statewide only 11 percent of Blacks and 2 percent of Hispanics have been vaccinated. Nationally, the number of Black and Hispanic citizens vaccinated lags significantly behind their percentage in the population.
It’s fairly obvious that I haven’t told you anything here that you don’t already know, so what is my point? The early numbers of Black and Brown people getting vaccinated are alarmingly low, and this must concern all of us. There are so many factors here… in my lifetime, less than 50 years ago, Black citizens were unknowingly used as guinea pigs in experiments to test the impact of discussing diseases syphilis, and how vaccines would work.
The Tuskegee Experiment (1932–1972) was one example, but there were other similar inhumane atrocities. Unfortunately, we also know that “justice” has often meant “just us” for citizens of color, and we bear this heavy burden daily in America.
Ok, so what do we do? How can we convince those most impacted to get in line and to do their part to protect themselves, their families, and all of us? Here are a few thoughts… Preachers, we need you to preach “truth,” not conspiracy theories. Teachers, we need you to “enlighten” those who trust and look to you, and community leaders/public servants, especially those of color, we need you to lead by example and get the message of hope and the need to “act now” to all citizens in Beautiful Bertie and across this great country
I debated about entitling this message “What Do You Have to Lose?” This statement regrettably has been given political overtones lately, and I certainly don’t want to remind any of us of that, but the fact is that we have a great deal to lose – our very lives are at stake, and the lives of those we love.
I will close where I began – we ARE “All in This Together,” and YES, “I am my brother’s keeper” – spread the good word, and let’s get vaccinated!
Ron Wesson
Windsor