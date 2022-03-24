Showers and thundershowers in the morning, then cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
As a 1980 alum of Bertie Senior High School, my heart swelled with pride as I watched the Bertie High School Women’s Basketball Team take the court on March 12 at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh for the North Carolina 1A Women’s Basketball State Championship – the state championship!
I didn’t know a single one of them – but attended the game in support of my alma mater and mostly in support of this incredible women’s team. This was a first in the history of the school and an extraordinary moment for a team of tenacious women who made it happen.
The game ended with the Lady Falcons as runner up but they did not lose that day.
They won by making their mark across the state of North Carolina, putting Bertie County on the map over this basketball season and making an indelible mark of accomplishment on the Bertie sports program and on their own lives. To work tirelessly towards a goal, never giving up, with fingers grabbing the air for one victorious moment is a testament to their perseverance and grit… elements of good character that will serve them well in life. They played with good sportsmanship, determination and resolve on a very tough court.
With a gracious, able and caring coaching staff, truly cheerful and spirited cheerleaders (they clearly won the cheer category), friends and fans… this team did their best to represent the school and the county by returning thanks to their supporters with the winningest season in school history. Please join me in congratulating, thanking, and lauding these outstanding young women for a season like no other in the Bertie women’s basketball program. Bertie pride should ride high in celebration of these young women for months and years to come.
There’s a saying that 80 percent of success in life is about just showing up. This team showed up, their coaching and support staff showed up, the cheerleaders showed up, the fans showed up!