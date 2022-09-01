On behalf of the Bertie County Relay For Life Planning Committee, thank you to the citizens of Bertie County and supporters of our 2022 Hybrid Drive-Up Event. Over the last few years, we have seen that cancer does not stop for a pandemic, but you have proven that neither do we.
We know that our cancer survivors need us now more than ever and we owe it to them and to the next person who hears the words “you have cancer,” to not give up. With the coronavirus pandemic putting so many people and programs at risk, the fight against cancer has been in danger, but the citizens of Bertie County have shown they know that every dollar is a strike against cancer.
Each strike and every dollar brings hope — hope for education to prevent cancer and detect cancer early; hope for patient services; hope for cancer research; and hope to the hearts of cancer patients and their families.
Words cannot fully express our gratitude to our teams, sponsors and contributors for all your efforts in fundraising. This cooperative effort will help Bertie County raise approximately $190,000 by the end of our Relay season.
Special thanks must be extended to Bertie County Board of Education, Superintendent Dr. Otis Smallwood and Bertie High aAdministrators — Mr. Matthews and Mr. Peele — for graciously hosting the event. To Bertie Sheriff John Holley, we thank you and your officers who graciously provided coverage for our event. Also, to our speakers and our DJ – Ed Pittman, we thank you.
Most importantly, to the honored cancer survivors... Thank You. You are why we Relay; you are our heroes; you are our inspiration to continue.
We look forward to seeing each of you next year (hopefully back on the track) at our 2023 event where we will celebrate 30 years of giving the gift of HOPE.
Until then,…Remember — Safety First, Support Always, and Standing Together (even when we are apart)! Stay safe and be Relay Strong!