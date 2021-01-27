Let’s go ahead and get one thing out of the way: Tom Brady is a bad boy.
I don’t get to talk about how much I love the Miami Dolphins and dislike Brady and the New England Patriots for 20 years without giving the man his due when it’s due.
Retiring Drew Brees and beating Aaron Rodgers on his way to tying them in number of NFC Championship wins and going to his 10th Super Bowl means Tom Brady is due.
When Brady does suit up in the Super Bowl next Sunday, it will be his 45th postseason game. How deflating that must be for the 21 NFL franchises that have less playoff experience than Gisele Bündchen’s husband.
Let’s take a brief look at the last 12 months for the man on the other sideline.
Patrick Mahomes won a Super Bowl and MVP, got engaged, signed a 450 million dollar contract, bought the Kansas City Royals (part of them anyway) and earned another Super Bowl trip. I gotta admit, he’s had a better year than me.
Brady’s legacy and his matchup with Mahomes will get all the press it deserves, and it deserves it a ton.
I want to also make sure everyone notices something else I think is really cool.
During a time when many around us feel excluded, this may be the most inclusive Super Bowl ever.
With Byron Leftwich as Offensive Coordinator, Todd Bowles as Defensive Coordinator, Keith Armstrong as Special Teams Coordinator and Harold Goodwin as Assistant Head Coach, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have black coaches calling the shots. Bruce Arians has final say for sure, but the game plan is created and called by the coaches mentioned above.
They also have two female coaches: Maral Javadifar is a Strength & Conditioning Coordinator and Lori Locust is an assistant defensive line coach.
When you also take into consideration that the NFL will have Sarah Thomas there officiating the game, it’s going to be a more diverse looking group than we are used to calling the shots on Super Bowl Sunday.
I think it’s wonderful that of the 22,000 fans will be allowed to attend the big game, and 7,500 of them will be vaccinated healthcare workers who were provided a free ticket. I also think it’s cool that the NFL is allowing those with perfect Super Bowl attendance to continue their streak this year assuming they take the required safety precautions. I cannot imagine going to 55 straight Super Bowls and then not being able to go to this one.
One last thing and I saved the worst for last.
I hope I’m wrong, but I have a feeling the game better be good this year because I don’t think the commercials will be. Advertising budgets aren’t what they were a few years ago.
David Friedman is a long time sports writer and lifelong believer that Black Lives Matter. David can be reached via e-mail at fourthandlongcolumn@gmail.com.