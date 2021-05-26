You can usually count on companies like ESPN and Yahoo Sports to keep you updated on the “biggest” news in sports. Today I aim to highlight just a couple they’re missing.
For example, while people like myself were following the spring camp reports out of Chapel Hill and wondering ahead to what football might look under Mack Brown this year, I was missing the moves being made by Mike Houston. There is reason for real excitement in Greenville this fall.
It would be easy to look at the 2020 version of ECU Football and conclude that they are still a year or two away from expecting bowl games and dreams of conference championships. To do so would be missing a much bigger picture.
It’s true they found victory only three times last season, but they won their last two. They also bring back both their offensive and defensive coordinators for the first time under Houston’s short tenure.
The Pirates return 20 of 22 starters and the coaching staff has managed to add additional talent as well, both with and without college experience. Not only does ECU have freshman players like everyone else, they have brought in an impressive collection of transfers out of UNC, Virginia Tech, Oklahoma, Marshall, Oregon State and other schools.
Like I said, there’s a reason to be excited about Saturdays in Greenville this fall.
Tamika Catchings was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame recently and with Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett getting in as well, her name got lost in the mix. I recognize that people might overlook her in that kind of company, but it’s worth reminding everyone she accomplished something none of them did.
In fact, Catchings did something no other basketball player had ever done on record. She scored a quintuple-double – she finished a game with 25 points, 18 rebounds, 11 assists, 10 steals and 10 blocks. She was what they call a stat stuffer.
Her basketball knowledge has only increased through the years and she has put it to good use as the GM of the Indiana Fever. Catchings’ best personnel decision in my opinion has been the acquisition of Jessica Breland.
The Bertie County native has broken into the starting lineup and aided the Fever to their first win of the season with her 3.5 assists, 13 rebounds and 16 points per game. Her ability and willingness to play both ways has continued to allow her to shine.
One of the biggest plays of the game in this week’s win against the Mystics was a Breland block in the third quarter that led to a fastbreak three-point play. You combine the two points not allowed by her defense to the three points added by the transition opportunity and that’s a five-point swing in about five seconds of game time. It’s so great to see her back on the court and doing what she does so well.
There is a department of defense report due to be delivered to Congress any day now detailing their investigation into what they call “unidentified aerial phenomenon,” which is their way of not saying UFO. If aliens are real, do you think they are here to stop Space Jam 2?
Clearly ESPN is clearly missing all the big stories.
David Friedman is a long time sports writer and lifelong believer that BLM. David can be reached via e-mail at fourthandlongcolumn@gmail.com.