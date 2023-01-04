The first Monday Night Football game of the year brought tragedy when Mario and Nina Hamlin’s son, Damar, collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during the game. As I write this, he is in critical condition.

Because he is a player, I would’ve normally referred to him as Buffalo Bills safety, or former Pitt and ACC stand out Damar Hamlin. As I was reminded by my best friend last night though, it is hard to witness that as a parent and not feel heartbreak at the mere consideration of that being your child receiving CPR.

David Friedman is a long time sports writer and lifelong Tar Heel fan. David can be reached via e-mail at fourthandlongcolumn@gmail.com