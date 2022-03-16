A plethora of worthy topics combined with daylight savings time and a new work schedule will leave this week’s column a bit scattered.
Still, I think you’ll find some of this stuff as interesting as I did.
For example, did you know Major League Baseball now has a universal designated hitter? One of the good things to come out of 2020 was the National League not making its pitchers swing a bat and people still watching baseball. It wasn’t a lot of people, but that wasn’t the fault of the DH.
If people don’t watch baseball this season however, I’m certain it will be because MLB is increasing base sizes from 15 inches to 18 inches. It will be like a brand new sport.
UNC football recently had a change at offensive line coach. The position group had struggled for the last few seasons and Stacy Searels left to take the same position back at Georgia. Not everyone can parlay a failure to meet expectations into a higher profile job, but Searles appears to be a highly respected coach.
Carolina’s new offensive line coach, Jack Bicknell Jr., has both NFL and head coaching experience. He comes from a football family; his Dad was a football coach and his brother still is.
Prior to getting into the family business, Jack was playing at Boston College. He was actually playing center (another reason for me to like him) for BC during the “Miracle in Miami” when Doug Flutie threw the famous Hail Mary to beat the Hurricanes almost 40 years ago.
Yes, I know I’m old.
Speaking of offensive lines, NFL teams are busy in free agency and my beloved Miami Dolphins have the worst O-line in the league. Their first step to resolving the lack of blocking this off-season was signing Teddy Bridgewater as a backup quarterback. That does not bode well for the health of Tua Tagovailoa or the hopes of Dolphins fans like myself.
There seems to be a belief among many in the public that if you don’t think LeBron James is the best player of all time, that you don’t or can’t appreciate him or his game. It’s not true and if you haven’t taken the time to appreciate his game yet, you should while you still can.
LeBron scored 50 again recently and he is now the first player with ten thousand points, rebounds and assists. He actually has over thirty thousand points but that’s beside the point. (Pun intended.) We need to, as the kids say, give that man his roses.
Just a reminder that we have an NHL team in North Carolina, and they are still one of the best, if not the best, team in the league. North Carolina also has a Major League Soccer team now. They aren’t any good yet, but Charlotte FC is only three matches old.
Both would benefit from your support.
David Friedman is a long time sports writer and lifelong believer that BLM. David can be reached via e-mail at fourthandlongcolumn@gmail.com.