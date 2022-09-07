Week one of the college football season is in the rear view mirror, and I have some thoughts.
I’ll start in Greenville where ECU fans should be walking with their heads high as they have a lot to be proud of and excited about, despite getting a loss in week one.
First and foremost, they have arguably the best homefield advantage in the state. The fans show up early to every game, they know when to get loud and they do it well. I wish fans of my favorite school did the same.
The Pirates have a head coach they can believe in. Mike Houston has assembled a team that plays with an attitude and showed up last Saturday expecting to beat a more “talented” in-state rival led by a future NFL quarterback.
They also have an experienced quarterback of their own playing behind a solid offensive line. Holton Ahlers’ story is a cool one. Local kid wins Shrine Bowl MVP and stays home to play college football in his backyard.
He becomes a four-year starter and statistical stud, is a regular on the Dean’s List, is beloved by the community and begins a Christian-based apparel company after his best friend passed away. I don’t know if PeeDee the Pirate has a middle name or if Dee is supposed to be his middle name, but Holton should be considered.
Remove the player details and replace the names and you can take everything I just said about ECU and know it applies to App State as well. Great fanbase, good coach, experienced quarterback and solid offensive line.
Also a fanbase that knows their opponent got lucky to escape with a win last Saturday.
As fans, it is easy to forget certain things during the off-season. Everyone was reminded this weekend that there are three “phases” of football. Offense, defense and special teams. One of those phases played a more significant part of week one then I think most of us anticipated.
A look around the college football landscape has me remembering how it used to be and might be again. Notre Dame looked good. Florida looked good. Florida State looked good. Miami looked good. USC looked good. Even Texas has cause for hope.
A lot of people are making fun of Brian Kelly today and I understand why.
I know many of you won’t agree, but I don’t think power five schools should schedule games against non-power five in-state schools. For the power five school, there is simply more risk than reward.
If and when it does happen, it should be the exception and should almost never be on the road.
For examples of why, you need only look at what almost happened to North Carolina and North Carolina State or what did happened to Virginia Tech.