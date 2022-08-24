Aces’ racketeers defeat Lawrence Academy Andre’ Alfred Sports Writer Andre Alfred Author email Aug 24, 2022 3 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 12 DSCF0840SRF copy.jpgLawrence Acedemy’s Addie Phelps returns a volley with a two-handed back swing. Andre Alfred Aces’ Ellie Spear swipes the ball with a strong forehand Andre Alfred Lawrence Academy’s Addie Phelps returns a volley. Andre Alfred Warriors’ Addie Phelps delivers a power serve for an ace. Andre Alfred Aces' Ellie Spear crouches to return a low volley Andre Alfred Aces’ Ellie Spear reaches high for a successful return Andre Alfred Warriors' Lucy Spruill offers a power serve Andre Alfred Lawrence Academy Lucy Spruill runs down the ball for a return.Lawrence Academy Lucy Spruill runs down the ball for a return. Andre AlfredAndre Alfred Aces’ Bailey Rhineharts scoops up a low ball Andre Alfred Aces’ Bailey Rhinehart focuses on the ball. Andre Alfred Aces’ Bailey Rhinehart follows the volley right to her racket Andre Alfred Warriors’ Lucy Spruill lines up for a return shot Andre Alfred Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save EDENTON- John A. Holmes Aces hosted the Lawrence Academy Warriors varsity team in a non-conference tennis match.The Aces’ secured a 7-2 victory over the Warriors.The single scores are as follow:No. 1 singles — Ellie Spear (Holmes) topped Addie Phelps, 8-3;No. 2 singles — Lucy Spruill (Lawrence) edged Bailey Rhinehart, 9-8, 7-3;No. 3 singles — Linza Bond (Holmes) defeated Abby Rose, 8-2;No. 4 singles — Carson Ray (Holmes) beat Adrianna Geremita, 8-1;No. 5 singles — Molly Harvill (Holmes) defeated Megan Corey, 8-0; andNo. 6 singles — Olivia Tynch (Lawrence) blanked Kate Foster, 8-0.The doubles scores are as follows:No. 1 doubles — Spear and Rhinehart (Holmes) defeated Phelps and Spruill, 8-1;No. 2 doubles — Bond and Corey (Holmes) defeated Corey and Geremita, 8-0; andNo. 3 doubles — Harvill and Foster (Holmes) defeated Tynch and Laura Beth Bryant, 8-1.The Aces will travel to the Falcons’ nest at 4 p.m. on Thursday, August 25, for a match, while the Warriors will travel to Northeastern High School at 4 p.m. on Monday, August 29. Andre’ Alfred is a Sports/Staff Writer and Photographer for the Bertie Ledger-Advance, Chowan Herald, Perquimans Weekly and The Enterprise. He can be reached via email at aalfred@ncweeklies.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Andre Alfred Author email Follow Andre Alfred Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Bertie Ledger-Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 What 2 Watch 1st Responders - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 Albemarle Magazine Spring 2022 Albemarle Business Directory 2021 Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesDSS receiving applications for director postBertie County plans anniversary celebrationSchool board faces increases for foodRCCC has highest percent enrollment increaseBertie teen arrested in Greenville killing of Williamston manWindsor man arrested in shootingEmployee retention credit may be availableBryant takes over library reinsMatthews welcomed to Bertie High SchoolMayberry today… ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.