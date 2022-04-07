AHOSKIE - Ahoskie Christian School exploded for three first inning runs, then rode the four-hit pitching of Jacob Early to notch their third straight diamond win (3-0) with an 11-4 victory over Bethel Assembly Christian Academy Monday evening here at Ahoskie Creek Park Baseball Complex.
Bethel fell to 0-6 overall and 0-4 in conference. The Eagles fell earlier to Ahoskie Christian 17-0 in Askewville back in March.
The Warriors jumped on BACA starter Jessie Williams with a pair of back-to-back walks to open the game in the top of the first inning. Early then crushed a pitch to straightaway center field, plating the games first two runs in Conner Munford and Kellen Whitby.
A run-scoring single to left field off the stick of Jesse Winn scored Early and it became 3-0, ACS, after one full inning of play.
Williams then settled down and retired six of the next seven batters he faced.
Meanwhile, his teammates staked him to a run in the top of the second inning when Holden Northcott doubled and later scored to cut Ahoskie Christian’s lead to 3-1.
The Warriors tacked on another run in the top of the fourth inning when Brayden Baggett singled, stole second and third and came home on a wild pitch to make it 4-1, Ahoskie.
The Eagles temporarily pulled within a run in the top of the fifth inning when Ethan Rawls and Parker Cale drew base-on-balls and Williams drove them both in with a double into the gap in right field. The two BACA runs made it 4-3 as the Eagles appeared to have new life.
But Ahoskie killed that hope with three runs of their own in the bottom of the frame as Early got a two-out walk just before Winn’s RBI brought him home with the Warriors fifth run.
Baggett then picked up his second hit of the contest to score Winn and later scored himself on another wild pitch, bringing the score to 7-3, ACS.
Ahoskie put it away in the bottom of the sixth inning, sending 10 men to the plate with four of them scoring thanks to four hits and three walks. That outburst made the score 11-3, Warriors.
Bethel got their final run in the top of the seventh inning when Conner walked, stole second and third and came home on a base hit by Northcott, making for the final score.
Early paced Ahoskie going three-for-four with a pair of doubles. He also scored three runs. Williams and Baggett also scored two runs each.
Early went five innings for the win, surrendering four hits of a total of five the team gave up. He also had eight strikeouts. Williams gave up nine hits but struck out 10 batters in absorbing the loss.
Bethel has two road games remaining at New Life Christian in Elizabeth City on Friday, and another date away from home against New Bern Christian Academy on Apr. 14.
Gene Motley can be reached via email at bertienews@ncweeklies.com.