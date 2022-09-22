...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THURSDAY TO 7 AM EDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 10 PM Thursday to 7 AM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
The HotShots team: (front row, from left): Allyson Vaughan, Eva Davis, Kayla Mizelle and Casey Piland. In the middle row are: Avery McGee, Cheyenne Simone, Colleen Jones, Cally Piland and Mary Welch Gallop. The back row consists of Mark McGee, Michael Vaughan (head coach), Kaylee Jones, Carly Piland and Tammy Piland.
BENSON - In its first tournament as a new travel ball team from Aulander, the HotShots won a championship.
Playing four games back-to-back, equaling close to 5 hours of straight playing time, the HotShots won first place at a TopGun invitational tournament in VYAS Park in Benson, on Aug. 14.
The HotShots are a new 8U team with the Tri-County Travel League. They were invited at the last minute to join an invitational tournament with Southeastern TopGun when a team backed out.
The journey could truly be the plot of a Disney movie. With the team being new and participating in its first tournament originally not scheduled until the following weekend, they did not have their team uniforms.
Head coach Michael Vaughan contacted the parents after receiving the invitation the day before the tournament. Surprisingly, enough players (parents) committed to make it possible.
The coach was told we could still play in the tournament without matching uniforms, but how would the girls look and feel like a team without matching uniforms.
Coach Tammy Piland offered to make the girls and coaches some matching shirts. “HotShots” was hand painted on the uniform shirts and numbers were ironed on the back for the players. The coaches had “HS” hand painted on the front of their shirts and coach on the back.
Matching socks and belts fell into place with others pitching in to complete the uniform. Everyone was excited and yet nervous as they embarked on this new journey.
There were two other teams playing in the tournament, Lady Venom from Roanoke Rapids and Cleveland Angels from Garner.
Two games were played in the Pool Play. HotShots beat Lady Venom in the first game 13-8, while losing to the Cleveland Angels 9-2 in the second consecutive game.
Therefore, HotShots began their third consecutive game of the tournament, yet first game of the Gold Bracket as Seed No. 2 playing Seed No. 3 (Lady Venom).
The Cleveland Angels got a break while the first game of the Gold Bracket was played. Lady Venom took a break while HotShots played Cleveland Angels, but the HotShots were unable to break because of the way the cards fell.
Now playing their third consecutive game with maybe a ten minute break in between games, HotShots beat Lady Venom 5-2.
Since HotShots won game 3, that put them playing Seed #1 (Cleveland Angels), for the fourth consecutive game of the tournament. The HotShots persevered, winning 17-5 to bring the Championship home.
The first hit of the game, Kayla Mizelle led off with a home-run. She received a medal for this hit.
Two players received MVP recognition during the tournament. Mary Welch Gallop earned MVP during the first Gold Bracket game against Lady Venom and Avery McGee earned MVP during the Championship game against Cleveland Angels.
The team was awarded a Championship banner and plaque. All girls were awarded with a medal and TopGun visor. The banner will be displayed at the John Asa Drew, Jr. Field of Dreams in Aulander, where the HotShots practice.