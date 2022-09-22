HotShots Team Photo

The HotShots team: (front row, from left): Allyson Vaughan, Eva Davis, Kayla Mizelle and Casey Piland. In the middle row are: Avery McGee, Cheyenne Simone, Colleen Jones, Cally Piland and Mary Welch Gallop. The back row consists of Mark McGee, Michael Vaughan (head coach), Kaylee Jones, Carly Piland and Tammy Piland.

 Contributed Photo

BENSON - In its first tournament as a new travel ball team from Aulander, the HotShots won a championship.

Playing four games back-to-back, equaling close to 5 hours of straight playing time, the HotShots won first place at a TopGun invitational tournament in VYAS Park in Benson, on Aug. 14.