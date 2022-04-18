NEW BERN - The Lady Eagles of Bethel Assembly Christian Academy upped their record to a pair of games over .500 (4-2) with an 11-1 road win here Thursday over New Bern Christian Academy.
Sophomore Colleen Askew tossed a two-hitter and was part of the Eagles’ 13-hit attack, going 2-for-4 with a pair of triples.
Teammates Elianna Bazemore and McKenzie Mizelle also were 2-for-4, while Lynsey Bazemore, Kaydee Beachboard and Lauren Taylor were each 2-for-3.
Following a scoreless first inning by both teams, BACA got on the scoreboard first with a run in the top of the second. Lynsey Bazemore opened with a one-out single and stole second, the first of three straight base hits put up by the Eagles.
After Beachboard followed with a safety, Taylor’s hit scored Bazemore for a 1-0 Bethel lead after two complete innings of softball.
Elianna Bazemore opened the third inning with the first extra-base knock of the game with a double to center field. Mizelle followed with a single up the middle, which was misplayed for a two-base error by the Mustang fielder and allowing Bazemore to score.
After Hoggard’s base hit, Lynsey Bazemore smacked a triple to right field, scoring Mizelle and Hoggard. However, Bazemore was left stranded on the hot-corner as the next two batters made outs.
Still, the Eagles put up a trio of runs to lead the contest 4-0.
After a walk by New Bern’s lead-off batter to open the bottom of the fourth, Askew surrendered her first hit of the game. The lead runner was able to score from second base and get the Mustangs on the scoreboard, but they trailed 4-1 after four innings.
Bethel blew the game open with six runs in the fifth inning as they batted around, sending 10 batters to the plate in the frame.
Sianna Johnson led off with a base-on-balls and scored on a double by Askew. Following the first out of the inning, a series of miscues by New Bern accounted for three more runs.
After a ground out, Beachboard drove in a pair of those runs while Taylor scored the other one. The final two runs scored on first a passed ball, the other on an error. It was 10-1, BACA, after four-and-a-half innings.
Askew capped off her spectacular evening with her second extra-base hit of the game and second triple leading off the fifth inning. Following a strikeout, she scored on a sacrifice groundout, but that ended the scoring for the evening.
New Bern didn’t go down without a fight, loading the bases with two out before Askew recorded her fifth strikeout to end the threat and the game.
Bethel Assembly (4-2, 4-1, NCCAA-North) now takes Easter Week off before resuming play April 25 in Kinston against Bethel Christian in their last road game of the year.
They close the regular-season with a pair of return home games against Bethel Christian and their conference finale against Faith Christian of Goldsboro.
