JACKSONVILLE - Bethel Assembly Christian Academy has much of which to be proud. The Eagles dominated their division which resulted in them being conference champions.
They competed for the North Carolina Athletic Association state championship on Oct. 9, at Jacksonville Christian Academy.
In the semi-finals, the Eagles were able to eliminate Mt. Calvary in two sets, 25-22 and 25-12.
During the match the Eagles tallied 49 serves, 10 aces, one kill, 27 serve receptions and four digs. That victory qualified Bethel to play Jacksonville Christian Academy for the state championship title.
The sets were relatively close but the Eagles came up short losing to Jacksonville in three sets, 25-18, 19-25 and 25-23. Bethel had 67 serves, six aces, three kill, 54 serve receptions, one block and 11 digs.
“I am blessed to have coached this awesome group of young ladies,” stated Bethel Head Coach Donna Mizelle. “Two years in a row Bethel has been No. 1 in our conference at the JV level. We came in second in the state tournament, but it was truly a fight to the end. My heart rate was 104 during the game, and I wasn’t playing. Great job Lady Eagles,” Mizelle added proudly.