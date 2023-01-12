GREENVILLE - Trinity Christian Academy hosted the two-day “Trinity Classic” basketball tournament, which ran from last Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon.
The tournament included four varsity girls teams and four varsity boys teams.
Thursday was the semi-finals games, followed by winning teams playing in the championship Saturday afternoon and the losing teams playing in the consolation game Saturday morning.
The competing teams were the Trinity Tigers boys and girls, the Bethel Christian Academy Trojans boys and girls, Bethel Assembly Christian Academy Eagles boys and girls, the Mount Calvary Warriors varsity boys and the Pitt County Pacers varsity girls.
Bethel Assembly Christian Academy (BACA) varsity girls and varsity boys played the first two games on Friday afternoon against the Bethel Academy Warriors.
The BACA varsity girls won the tip-off and scored immediately, taking a quick 2-0 lead against the Lady Trojans.
The first quarter went by extremely fast as the Eagles totally dominated the first frame holding the Trojans scoreless and ending the first quarter 16-0 in favor of the Eagles.
Lauren Taylor led the scoring in the first quarter with six points followed by Coleen Askew with four. The remaining points were contributed with buckets from Summer Mizelle and Lynsey Bazemore.
Though the Trojans scored their first basket in the beginning of the second quarter, things still didn’t fare well for them as the Lady Eagles continued to compile points from the field and free throw line.
As the Trojans deficit increased, so did their foul count. The Trojans awarded the Eagles the double bonus early in the second quarter. The Eagles distanced themselves from the Trojans 23-9 at the end of the first half.
The Eagles continued pouring points into the net and dominated the second half barely allowing the Trojans to breathe. The third quarter ended with the Eagles still leading by a score of 36-13 and the fourth quarter ended with the Eagles winning 44-24.
This victory over the Trojans secured the Eagles a slot in the championship against the hosting Trinity Christian on Saturday afternoon.
Unfortunately, the Lady Eagles fell to the Trinity Tigers 65-28 which placed them in second place in the tournament.
The boys game was closer in scoring, but the Eagles still were able to beat the Trojans 57-50 which provided them a spot in the championship game.
As in the girls game the first quarter flew by rather quickly due to the clean non-physical game play and fast pace. There were a lot of missed baskets by both teams, but the Trojans found the rim consistent enough to jump out to an 8-1 lead with less than five minutes to play in the quarter.
The Eagles finally were able to calibrate their shots and closed the gap to 8-7 with the Trojans still leading with 2:41 left to play in the first quarter.
A tough basket by Brandon Williams gave the Eagles their first lead of the game at 9-8 with less than two minutes to play. But the Trojans answered back with a few seconds left on the clock giving them 11-9 lead going into the second quarter.
The Trojans maintained the lead halfway through the second quarter with the Eagles slowly and steadily chipping away at the score thanks to the rebounding and scoring of Williams, complemented by additional baskets from the rest of the Eagles nest.
The Eagles’ Noah Knowles layup at 3:51 knotted the score at 17-17 followed by a basket from Jesse Williams giving the Eagles the lead for the second time in the game.
The lead would switch two more times with the end result with the Eagles ending the first half ahead, 26-23.
The Trojans found the rim first in the beginning of the third quarter narrowing their deficit to one point, 26-25
The Eagles entered the third quarter determined, focused and undeterred as they increased their score and held the Trojans to 25 until there was less than a minute to play.
The Trojans scored an “and one” which unglued them from from 25 to 28 points. The Eagles soaked up 42 points during the Trojans’ dormancy.
The third quarter ended with the Eagles still leading, 42-31.
The Eagles regulated and maintained the lead in the fourth quarter. Though the Trojans chipped away at the Eagles lead they just didn’t have enough offensively to get them over the hump and lost 57-50.
The BACA varsity boys also secured its spot in the championship against the hosting Trinity Tigers. The Eagles offered a gallant attempt, but came up a bit short losing 66-49.
BACA varsity girls championship scoring leaders — Lauren Taylor 12 points, Savannah Ball five points and Coleen Askew with four points.
BACA varsity boys championship leaders — Brandon Williams 27 points, Noah Knowles 16 points and Mckinley Connor six points.