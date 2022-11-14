ASKEWVILLE- The second day of the Eric Baggett Memorial Scholarship Tournament consisted of varsity basketball competition.
Northeast Academy Eagles (NEA) faced-off against the Bethel Assembly Christian Academy (BACA) Eagles in the last game of the day.
NEA was totally out-matched and outscored, losing the game 64-27.
Bethel's offensive onslaught and stingy defense held NEA to only six points in the first quarter.
BACA scored 13 points before NEA ever lit up the scoreboard at 4:15 with their first basket. NEA was able to squeeze two more in before the first quarter ended with BACA leading, 18-6.
Northeast started the second quarter scoring two free throws and one basket increasing its points to ten and cutting the deficit to eight points.
Those few points were not enough as BACA continued to rack up points further increasing its lead.
NEA was able to score 12 points, but stayed stuck there halfway through the second quarter. Finally, Northeast broke the spell with a free throw from the charity strip which upgraded it’s score to 13 points.
BACA continued to pour in the buckets and closed the first half leading, 42-13.
Baskets came few and far between for NEA as BACA continued to extend its lead. The second half ended prematurely for Northeast as the deficit became large enough to invoke a running clock for the remainder of the game.
BACA continued to score and ultimately beat NEA 64-27, earning BACA a spot in the championship game against the Ridgecroft Rams.
The championship game between the Ridgecroft Rams and the Bethel Assembly Christian Academy was played in front of a capacity crowd.
BACA had to make due without its star athlete and major scorer Brandon Williams due to an injury he sustained in the semi-final game against Northeast Academy.
The loss of Williams increase the edge for favoring team Ridgecroft to win the championship game.
The Eagles showed no fear, and after the jump ball it was evident that the Eagles weren’t intimidated nor felt crippled by the loss of their star player.
In fact they attacked the Rams defense with an unorthodox offensive threat that caused the Rams to rack fouls which kept the Eagles on the free-throw line a large percentage of the first half.
Floor commander Noah Knowles stepped up his game and continued to draw fouls from the Rams. The Rams placed Knowles on the charity strip eight times in the first half of the ball game.
The Eagles maintained their bearing and found themselves only down by only seven points at the end of the first quarter, 14-7.
The Rams seemed flabbergasted and could not believe they could not shake off the Eagles offensive strategy. They did not have a remedy to tame the Eagles offense and continued to mount up fouls. The Rams put the Eagles in double bonus early in the second quarter.
By halftime the Rams were able to increase their lead and ended the first half ahead, 34-23.
The Rams brought the explosive offense they are known for, paired with a stingy and relentless defense that allowed them to score and only give the Eagles three points in the entire third quarter.
The fourth quarter was a replica of the third, but the Eagles did nestle up five more points. The running clock rule hastened the fourth quarter and the Eagles lost the championship to the Rams by a score of, 77-31.