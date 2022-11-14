ASKEWVILLE- The second day of the Eric Baggett Memorial Scholarship Tournament consisted of varsity basketball competition.

Northeast Academy Eagles (NEA) faced-off against the Bethel Assembly Christian Academy (BACA) Eagles in the last game of the day.

Andre' Alfred is a Sports/Staff Writer and Photographer for the Bertie Ledger-Advance, Chowan Herald, Perquimans Weekly and The Enterprise. He can be reached via email at aalfred@ncweeklies.com.