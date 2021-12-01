MERRY HILL - The Bear Grass Bears physical defense did not sway the Lawrence Warriors. Speed, agility, free throws and controlling the boards were the antidote to muscular interior defensive of the Bears. Lawrence prevailed 67-49
Both teams seemed unsettled in the first quarter. Missed shots, unsuccessful second chance buckets and lack of ball security plague both teams. But Lawrence survived the first quarter battle, 7-3.
Bear Grass physicality put Lawrence in the bonus early in the second quarter. At least half of Lawrence’s roster made a trip to the charity stripe. Despite the Bears bonus problem they were still able to conjure 19 points at the end of the second quarter. Bears guard Bryce Carlisle pitched in 12 of those points. Despite being in the bonus most of the second quarter, Lawrence would only produce 18 points.
Carlisle went to work in the third quarter as dropped seven points for the Bears. But Lawrence guard Sawyer Mizelle had his say, as he countered with 11 points to keep the Warriors in the game.
The temperature shifted in the fourth quarter as Lawrence began to pull away from Bear Grass. But the Bears weren’t giving in and they too poured in some points along with a key three pointer by Drew Hayes.
The Warriors answered back as all five players contributed points in the last two minutes. The Bear’s braun once again put them in foul trouble and the Warriors obliged by scoring eight of ten free throws, including a couple of “and one’s.”
The Warriors were able to control the boards and score on second chance opportunities. The Bears just didn’t have an answer for the speed and board play of the Warriors. The Bears only produced eight points in the fourth quarter as the Warriors poured in 25 points to secure the win, 67-49.
Half of the Warriors scored with double digits as a collective effort. Sawyer Mizelle was the leading scorer with 21 points, two assist and three steals. Charlie Spruill tallied 15 points, 10 offensive rebounds and 10 defensive rebounds. Drew Pippins pitched in 14 points, four assist, three steals, two defensive rebounds and one offensive rebound. Luke Foster offered 12 points, one assist, one steal, one block, eight defensive rebounds and five offensive rebounds.
The Bears top shooter was Bryce Carlisle. He accumulated 21 points, followed by teammate Drew Hayes with 15 points, which included three 3-pointers. Brayden Taylor had nine points.